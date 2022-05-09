Gary Lineker weighs in on Premier League title race between Liverpool and Manchester City after latest set of results

Former FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Gary Lineker believes Manchester City are favourites in their Premier League title race with Liverpool.

Lineker's reaction came following City's 5-0 victory against Newcastle United on Sunday (May 8). Pep Guardiola's side weren't at their best in the first half at the Etihad but still managed to score twice. They were much more ruthless after the break, finding the back of the net three more times without response.

It was a fabulous response from City following their UEFA Champions League semifinals exit to Real Madrid in midweek.

Guardiola's men led by two goals on aggregate going into the 90th minute in the second leg. However, two late Rodrygo goals forced extra-time before Karim Benzema scored the winner from the spot.

Nevertheless, the Newcastle win has put the Cityzens back on top of the Premier League standings after 35 games. They're now three points clear of Liverpool, who were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (May 7). The Reds had moved top of the table on goal difference, but City's win over Newcastle puts them in control of the title race.

Following the Cityzens' crushing victory over Newcastle, former Leicester City and Barcelona forward Lineker tweeted:

“Great weekend for @ManCity. Excellent performance with some scintillating football after the crushing defeat in Madrid. It’s not all over but it’s hard to envisage them letting it slip now.”

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 19th minute before Aymeric Laporte added a second seven minutes before half-time. Rodri then headed home from Kevin De Bruyne's corner in the 61st minute.

Substitute Phil Foden added a fourth late on before Sterling's second in injury time put the seal on a brilliant display.

Breaking down final three fixtures for Manchester City and Liverpool

Apart from taking them three clear of Liverpool, Manchester City's drubbing of Newcastle also helped improve their goal difference (GD). They now have 86 points and a +68 GD in comparison to the Reds' 83 points and +64 GD.

However, both teams' focus will now be on winning their remaining games. Manchester City arguably have the trickier fixture list, as they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United in their next two outings. They'll close out the season against Aston Villa at home.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will travel to Villa Park for their next league game. They will then contest the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley (May 14) before ending their league campaign against Southampton (away) and Wolves (home).

