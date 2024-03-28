Gary Neville assesses potential canditates to replace Ten Hag at Manchester United, gives his take on the Dutchman's future at the club

Manchester United legend Gary Neville doesn't want his former club to replace Erik ten Hag this summer.

The Dutch manager endured a difficult start to his second season (2023-24) in charge. The Red Devils crashed out of Europe, finishing last in the UEFA Champions League group stage. They were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup but have reached the FA Cup semi-finals, where they'll face Coventry City.

Manchester United are nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the Premier League table. They face the possibility of finishing outside the top four with only 10 games to go this term.

There has been speculation over Ten Hag's future at the club beyond this season, but Neville believes sacking the Dutch boss would be unwise. He said on The Overlap (via Manchester Evening News):

"Everywhere I look, I just think to myself, we could end up with someone who's probably not as good as Erik ten Hag and got the pedigree of him. And he's actually got two years of experience, and the fact he's had that good first season and he's experienced that difficulty means that he should be better for it.

"So I think that I would like to see that. I don't like the idea of him leaving and bringing in one of the names that have been suggested. That doesn't feel right. I'd rather stick with Erik ten Hag and think right, okay, let's just give him... I wouldn't even say another year, I'd say just believe in him."

Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified a shortlist of potential candidates. They include England boss Gareth Southgate and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, while Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil has also been linked.

Neville added to the list of potential replacements, saying:

"I said on Stick to Football last week that even Gareth, as well as Gareth's done with England, I've never seen the fit between Gareth and United."

"I've never seen the fit between Graham Potter and United, and that's been a strong rumour. I don't see the fit between Gary O'Neil and United."

Manchester United will next face Brentford at the Gtech Comunity Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

"An unbelievable talent" - Anton Ferdinand heaps praise on Manchester United starlet

Anton Ferdinand has lavished praise on Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo, claiming that the 18-year-old is better than Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was at that age.

Mainoo has enjoyed a breakout season at Old Trafford, registering 20 appearances across competitions this term, contributing two goals. The England international has impressed during the international break as well in the Three Lions' fixtures against Brazil and Belgium.

Ferdinand is in awe of Mainoo's talent at such a young age and said (via TBR Football):

“Listen, I’m going to start, Kobbie Mainoo is an unbelievable talent. Generational. 100 percent. Not just because of what he does on the ball, the way he is on the pitch, everyone would love someone like that in their team, coming through their academy.

"To go from under-18s or 19s captain with England straight into the first-team and look like he’s been there for years tells you everything about the kid."

He added:

"People talk about Saka. Saka wasn’t doing this in my opinion. He wasn’t doing this at 18. He was inconsistent. Kobbie Mainoo is not inconsistent.”

Saka, still 22, came through Arsenal's academy and has become a key player for them, registering 54 goals and 53 assists in 216 games.