Two managers ahead of Gareth Southgate as Manchester United finalize shortlist for Erik ten Hag replacement - Reports

England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly not very high in the pecking order to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is fairly high on the list and ahead of former Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The Italian coach has brought an exciting brand of football to Brighton, with his team now placed eighth in the Premier League standings.

It seems reasonable that he would be a more likely candidate than Southgate for the role. The England manager has come out to also state that his focus is on helping the nation secure the European Championships in the summer (via Fabrizio Romano's X).

Southgate said:

"I'm the England manager. I've got one job, to try and deliver a European Championship."

Meanwhile, the Red Devils' Dutch manager has not enjoyed the best of times this season, leading to speculation about his future. Currently, Machester United are sixth in the Premier League table, nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

They were also dealt a group-stage exit in the UEFA Champions League this season. However, Ten Hag could still end the campaign with silverware as the Red Devils prepare for a semi-final clash against Coventry in the FA Cup on April 21.

At the moment, it seems unlikely that Southgate will take over from Ten Hag, given he's under contract with England till the end of the year. Manchester United would ideally want to appoint a new boss in the summer.

Manchester United-linked Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall reveals Paul Scholes was his idol growing up

Paul Scholes

90Min revealed in a recent report that Manchester United are eyeing a move for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the summer (via United in Focus).

One thing that could help this deal go through is that the Championship midfielder was a fan of Scholes growing up. Speaking to Sky Sports back in 2022, Dewsbury-Hall said:

"The ideal player to describe myself as would be a mix between Paul Scholes and Kevin De Bruyne. Scholes was my idol growing up."

Dewsbury-Hall would add goals from midfield, having scored 10 and assisted 12 already in the Championship this season. However, he would have to do extremely well to reach the heights Scholes hit at Old Trafford.

The 49-year-old played 716 matches for the Red Devils, bagging 155 goals and 82 assists. He won the Premier League 11 times and the UEFA Champions League twice with Manchester United, among other honors.