Gary Neville attempts to get an apology from Graeme Souness over his assessment of 'Steady Eddie' Manchester United midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United icon Gary Neville has failed in his attempts to persuade Liverpool legend Graeme Souness to take back his words regarding the Red Devils' Casemiro. The Scottish pundit labeled the Brazilian a 'steady Eddie' earlier this season.

Souness has regularly assessed Casemiro following his £70 million arrival at Old Trafford from Real Madrid last summer. The 31-year-old is regarded as one of Europe's top defensive midfielders. However, Souness has not been overly praiseful of Casemiro's talents.

The former Liverpool midfielder claimed that the Brazilian was good but not great last October. He said:

"Casemiro will make a big difference to them. But I don’t see him as a great player. He is a good steady Eddie."

Casemiro has perhaps been Manchester United's signing of the season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 34 games across competitions. He has been a colossal member of Erik ten Hag's midfield and scored the opener in the side's 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Former Red Devils captain Neville was covering Ten Hag side's trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday (March 5) on Sky Sports. He approached his colleague Souness, asking him if he had changed his mind regarding Casemiro (via utdreport):

"Can we have an apology for Casemiro? You said that he was a good player but not a great player."

The Scot replied:

"No I said he's a steady Eddie. In that position i'd be happy to be described as a steady Eddie."

Souness added:

"I would describe Casemiro as a foundation you can build your team on. I like him."

Casemiro's five goals this season is his best record since the 2020-21 campaign at Real Madrid when he bagged seven goals in 46 matches. Souness touched on the Brazilian adding goals to his game:

"I'll tell you what he's done at this moment in time is getting goals which is not really his strongest point."

Roy Keane praises Marcus Rashford for becoming Manchester United's main man

Rashford has become Manchester United's protagonist.

Manchester United striker Rashford has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 25 goals in 39 games. It has been the English forward's best campaign to date.

Rashford was tasked with becoming Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement after the Portuguese icon left the club last November. He has well and truly filled the attacker's boots, beating the Al Nassr frontman's 2021-22 tally of 24 goals in 39 matches. Keane has been impressed with Rashford's character this season. He told Sky Sports:

"He’s in great form and what’s surprised me over the last few months is that I wasn’t sure Marcus had that personality to want to be the main man, but he has. Particularly with Ronaldo leaving, obviously Martial's injured, and he’s had to take that responsibility."

Keane added:

"The types of goals he's getting, he’s scored a couple of headers recently, and I never knew Marcus had that in his locker. Obviously, we knew about his pace, his skill, beating people, but I think he’s enjoyed the responsibility."

Rashford will hope to be on the scoresheet once again when Manchester United face Liverpool on Sunday. He starts for the Red Devils at Anfield.

