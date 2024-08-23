Gary Neville believes Liverpool have a player who would thrive under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's management

Pundit Gary Neville has suggested that Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott would shine at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. The former Manchester United defender claimed that the 21-year-old's great technical ability would impress the Spaniard.

He said (via Sky Sports):

“I always thought last season when I watched Liverpool that they had more energy about them. He added a lot to Liverpool last year.

“He’s a player I think would be respected in Spain, he’d be amazing in Spain. His technical ability, the way he plays. I think Pep would love him. Like a Bernardo, you think of how he plays. I heard a term the other day that Pep uses like a wide controller, like Grealish and Bernardo, he’s like that isn’t he.

“Pep would love him, Spain, there’s no reason why Slot won’t like him. Retains possession, busy, I like him as a player.”

The youngster has already notched up over 100 appearances for the senior side, indicating his talent. He featured heavily under Jurgen Klopp last season, making 53 appearances across all competitions where he bagged four goals and 11 assists.

However, it remains to be seen if Elliott is in new manager Arne Slot's plans. There is heavy competition in places for midfield with the Reds possessing the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch. Elliott didn't feature in the side's Premier League opener against Ipswich Town either, remaining an unused substitute.

Liverpool make approach for defender targeted by Manchester United: Reports

Branthwaite was close to a move to Manchester United earlier in the window.

Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. According to The Sun, the Reds could cross into enemy lines to sign the 21-year-old from the Toffees.

Branthwaite was linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in the window. Reports suggested that the Red Devils had submitted two offers worth £45 million and £50 million each respectively. However, they were unsuccessful in their pursuit and instead signed Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

Liverpool are now looking to up the ante by making a much more substantial offer of £63 million plus £7 million in add-ons, according to the report. However, Everton are unwilling to sell the youngster to their cross-town rivals, hopeful of holding onto him with just a week to go in the transfer window.

Branthwaite performed well for an Everton side that were close to relegation last time out. He made 35 appearances in the league, helping keep 12 clean sheets while also chipping in with three goals.

