Gary Neville believes Premier League star is capable of 'stepping up' and replacing David de Gea at Manchester United

Former England defender Gary Neville believes Brentford goalkeeper David Raya could be the ideal replacement for David de Gea at Manchester United. The Spanish goalkeeper has rejected two contract offers from the London side and is open to an exit.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly shown interest in the Brentford man, while Manchester United were reported to be keeping tabs. All three clubs are keen on signing a goalkeeper this summer and see Raya as the ideal fit.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



With his long-term future in west London uncertain, David Raya tells



theathletic.com/4248008/?sourc… "Maybe the club wants to sell, maybe not. Maybe I want to stay. I want to focus on football & see what happens.”With his long-term future in west London uncertain, David Raya tells @jaydmharris why he turned down two contract offers from #BrentfordFC "Maybe the club wants to sell, maybe not. Maybe I want to stay. I want to focus on football & see what happens.”With his long-term future in west London uncertain, David Raya tells @jaydmharris why he turned down two contract offers from #BrentfordFCtheathletic.com/4248008/?sourc…

Neville has now backed the Red Devils to make the move and sign Raya as De Gea's replacement. He believes the goalkeeper should be on Manchester United's radar and said on The Overlap:

"I think he could step up. I think Raya would interest United in the summer."

Raya has confirmed that he has rejected two contract offers from the London side. The goalkeeper told The Athletic last month:

"I turned down two contracts, one last year and one this January. They weren't the offers we were looking for. I can only say that. I want to focus on playing games and not think too much about my future."

He added:

"I have a contract here, so I'm willing to finish that, but you never know what's going to happen in the summer. Maybe the club wants to sell, maybe not. Maybe I want to stay. I want to focus on football and see what happens."

Raya has kept 50 clean sheets in 146 appearances for the Bees.

Thomas Frank sets price tag on Manchester United target

Brentford manager Thomas Frank also spoke about David Raya earlier this year. He confirmed that the goalkeeper has rejected two 'really good' offers from the club.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Thomas Frank thinks it's unlikely that David Raya will stay at Brentford at the end of his contract having rejected two improved offers. "He must be worth at least £40m if not more"Thomas Frank thinks it's unlikely that David Raya will stay at Brentford at the end of his contract having rejected two improved offers. "He must be worth at least £40m if not more" 💰Thomas Frank thinks it's unlikely that David Raya will stay at Brentford at the end of his contract having rejected two improved offers. https://t.co/7IFClQm6Bz

He admitted that the club are unlikely to force the goalkeeper to stay and said in his press conference:

"I think if he turns it down twice then unfortunately that's a signal. We made two really good offers but that's fine, it's a free world. We can't force anyone. That said, David has been amazing for us, coming from Blackburn three-and-a-half years ago."

Speaking of the price tag, he claimed that the Manchester United target was worth what Chelsea paid (£72 million) for Kepa Arrizabalaga in 2018. However, he admitted that they would have to accept £40 million as he has less than 18 months left on his contract.

Frank added:

"I hope he will stay forever but it looks like it could be difficult with the contract situation. He must be at least £40m plus. If he had three years it would be £70m. How much was Kepa? He is at least as good as him."

Manchester United signed David de Gea from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has been their #1 keeper since. He has kept the highest number of clean sheets in the club's history, with 181 in 523 appearances.

Poll : 0 votes