Gary Neville blasts Arsenal star for poor performance against Manchester City

Pundit Gary Neville singled out David Raya for his poor outing against Manchester City as the two sides played a 0-0 draw on Sunday, March 31. The former Manchester United defender said the Spaniard's poor distribution let the Gunners down.

He said (via Sky Sports):

"Raya’s kicking has been terrible. It’s not helping him that he keeps falling over as he kicks it. It’s been a strange first half. Neither manager will be happy with their quality on the ball. Maybe they are waiting for the other to make a mistake."

Raya had a difficult time on the ball as he struggled to begin plays from the back, a tactic that has been a feature of Mikel Arteta's side this season. The 28-year-old completed just 49% of his passes (17/35), with a long ball percentage of just 38% (11/29).

The Spaniard was signed from Brentford on loan for a fee of £3 million with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer for £27 million. He was brought in to replace Aaron Ramsdale, with Arteta believing that Raya was a better option with the ball at his feet. However, he struggled in that aspect against the defending champions. Overall, he has made 30 appearances this season across all competitions, keeping 14 clean sheets.

Arsenal and Manchester City were involved in a cagey goalless draw that saw neither side able to seize the momentum to win the game. In a game with massive implications in the title race, both teams seemed content to take a point home.

The result means that Liverpool are now the sole leaders of the Premier League, following their 2-1 win over Brighton on Sunday. The Reds now enjoy a two-point cushion over the Gunners, with City a point further behind in third place.

Ian Wright explains thought process behind Arsenal's tactics in draw against Manchester City

Wright believed that not losing the game was key.

Ian Wright expressed his thoughts on why Arsenal adopted a defensive approach against Manchester City. The Gunners icon has claimed that not losing the game was more important than trying to win.

He said (via Sky Sports):

"You have to respect everything about what City are capable of doing at this stage of the season. I wouldn't say they're not playing as well but they know how to navigate this stage of the season and it's up to Arsenal to go there and play how they have been playing. You can't change."

"We're looking at going to the Etihad, [Jurgen] Klopp's only been there once and won, it's the same with Pep at Anfield. It's tough to go to these places so if Arsenal can go there and not lose, that's more important than anything. It's the not losing."

The Gunners had just 28% possession and two shots on target all game as they looked to sit deep and hit Manchester City on the counter in what was a pivotal clash in the title race.

Arteta's side's defensive performance was impeccable as despite enjoying the lion's share of the ball, the Cityzens managed just one shot on target throughout the game.