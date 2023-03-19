Gary Neville claims former Premier League manager would have been a better choice for Manchester United than Erik ten Hag 

Former Manchester United player and current football pundit Gary Neville has claimed that former Premier League manager Mauricio Pochettino would have been a better choice for the club than their current manager, Erik ten Hag.

Neville claimed in response to a social media post by fellow pundit and former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher, who had praised ten Hag as the right choice for the Red Devils.

Neville expressed his disagreement with Carragher's view and said:

"Oh but we would have had what you and loads of United fans wanted. By the way ETH is fantastic but Poch is a great manager and would have been a lot better for United than your choice !!!"

Carragher earlier tweeted:

"Yes you’d rather have kept that serial winner Ole! Then you wanted Poch not ETH, I told you ETH was the better choice but you wouldn’t listen."

The recent interaction between the two former English players started after a fan reminded Neville of his earlier comments about not wanting Antonio Conte as the Red Devils' manager when Ole Gunner Solskjaer was sacked in 2021.

Conte then took over the job at Tottenham Hotspur but has recently made headlines after launching a scathing attack on the players and the owners of the club. This has led to Man United fans saying their club did the right thing by not signing the Italian manager.

Neville's comments reflect the ongoing debate among football fans and experts over Manchester United's managerial choices. The Red Devils have struggled to find a consistent winning formula since the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. Since then, the club has gone through several managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, former Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag has turned things around at Old Trafford since taking over the job last summer. He helped the club lift their first trophy in six years as United lifted the League Cup last month.

Manchester United sit fourth in the Premier League table and fans are happy with his progress at the club.

Manchester United fans react as Chelsea star Mason Mount is reportedly linked with move to Old Trafford

Manchester United fans have expressed their excitement on social media following rumors linking Chelsea star Mason Mount to the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Fans have praised Mount's versatility and work ethic, with many believing he would be a valuable addition to the Red Devils' squad.

One fan tweeted:

"Players like him are special. Utility players. They can sub for just about any player. He can literally play anywhere in the front 5. ETH loves that. He's got speed. Passing is elite. Finishing. Crosses. I'd take him in a heartbeat."

Another fan expressed their willingness to support any transfer target chosen by manager Erik ten Hag, saying:

"Most importantly, if he was the player ETH wanted, I would back it 100000%. ''

Another fan tweeted:

''We're winning the lot."

