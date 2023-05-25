Gary Neville claims Manchester United would not have qualified for the UEFA Champions League without superstar

Manchester United legend Gary Neville thinks his former side would have failed to qualify for the Champions League without Casemiro.

Erik ten Hag's side sealed a top-four finish with a 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday (May 25). Casemiro opened the scoring in that game with an accomplished sixth-minute header.

The Red Devils will now return to the Champions League next season after missing out on the tournament this campaign. Neville has claimed that Ten Hag's side wouldn't have achieved this feat without Casemiro. He told Sky Sports:

“Without Casemiro, United would not be heading back to the Champions League.”

Casemiro arrived at Manchester United from Real Madrid last summer for £70 million. The Brazilian was regarded as one of Europe's best defensive midfielders. However, he has been more than that to Ten Hag's side, even contributing to attack.

Ten Hag described him best when he first joined the Red Devils, heralding him as:

"The cement between the stones."

The former Real Madrid midfielder has helped Manchester United cement their place in Europe's elite club competition. He has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 49 games across competitions.

It has been a stellar debut campaign for Casemiro at Old Trafford and one that many feel has transformed the side. Ten Hag's side looks like a completely different team when he is out of it. That has been the only setback since he joined the club, with him picking up two straight red cards and missing six games as a result.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists his squad needs strengthening to compete for the highest

Ten Hag wants to make further signings.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag has admitted that his side needs further additions to compete at the highest level. The Red Devils have already won the Carabao Cup this season and have achieved a top-four finish. They also clash with Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.

However, Ten Hag has hinted that he will be entering the summer transfer window to continue the rebuild of his squad. He said (via Simon Stone):

"We need better players if we want to compete for the highest.”

Ten Hag may have an English core in mind with Sky Sports reporting that Manchester United is after Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Mason Mount. The English trio's futures at their respective clubs are uncertain.

Kane has been in stellar form, scoring 30 goals in 48 games across competitions. However, a lack of trophies and Tottenham Hotspur's failure to qualify for the Champions League is problematic. He has a year left on his contract and is Ten Hag's top target.

West Ham United skipper Rice also has a year left on his contract. The midfielder is being linked with Arsenal, Manchester City, and now Ten Hag's side. He could be joined by his longtime friend Mount in departing a London club this summer.

Mount is expected to leave Chelsea with one year remaining on his contract. Reports claim that he is leaning towards joining Manchester United in the summer.

