"Gary Neville is critical of everything" - Ruben Amorim responds when asked about about ex-Manchester United star's post derby comments

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim responded to club legend Gary Neville's post-match comments following the goalless Premier League draw with Manchester City at home on Sunday (April 6).

The visitors dominated possession, but neither side showed much urgency to take the three points as a goalless stalemate ensued. The result infuriated Neville, who minced no words for both sides' lack of willngness to take the initiative, especially in the first half, where both City and United had only one shot on target.

"It's like we've got to a point in football where teams are frightened to death to give the ball away, make a mistake, take a risk," Neville said on Sky Sports commentary (as per The Mirror). "They're all so obsessed with shape. ... nothing off-the-cuff is happening in lots of games.

"This has got to stop. The excitement and beauty of the Premier League is the sort of thrust and energy and excitement, and doing things a little bit differently. (This) 45 minutes is a non-entity. It's not good enough from either team."

When asked about Neville's assessment, Amorim simply responded (as per United Zone):

“I understand. I understand that Gary Neville is critical of everything!”

The draw didn't do any favours to either side. City remain fifth in the standings, 21 points behind leaders Liverpool (73), with seven games to go, while United stay 13th, with 38 points from 31 outings.

Manchester City boss analyses draw with Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted that his side couldn't break through a deep-defending Manchester United side in a goalless Manchester City derby on Sunday.

Having won the last four Premier League titles, City are on course for their worst finish under Guardiola, who arrived at the Etihad a decade ago and led the club to unprecedented success.

"We have the control but not in the right spots to hurt them in the first half, a little better in the first minutes of the second half," Guardiola told Sky Sports (as per the BBC).

"United have been an incredible transitional team, defend against us deep, with Garnacho and the pace they have. They link inside, they know perfectly what they have to do. But we take the point, I'd prefer to win, but we are there."

The Manchester United game saw outgoing City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne make a rare start but failing to influence proceedings. It was the Belgian's 22nd Manchester derby, having won six Premier League titles.

