Gary Neville defends himself after his previous comments over Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta resurface on social media

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has defended himself after his comments during the 2021-22 campaign over Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta resurfaced.

Neville has drawn the ire of Gunners fans throughout this season, as he has often questioned their title credentials. Arteta has propelled his side into top spot, leading second-placed Manchester City by eight points, with ten games remaining.

However, Arteta was under pressure at the back end of last season with his side in the midst of a top-four race. They eventually missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification to rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Neville questioned whether top four would be as good as it got for Arteta at Arsenal, saying on Sky Sports' The Overlap:

"I think Mikel Arteta is a good operator. My concern is if Arsenal finish fourth this season - which, to be fair, I think is 50/50, I still think there's a long way to go in that race - but if they finish fourth, that's in some ways as good as it gets."

An independent Arsenal Twitter account @Gunnersc0m has reposted Neville's remarks to which the former Manchester United captain found an issue with. The account tweeted:

"One year ago today, Gary Neville said that if Mikel Arteta finished fourth with Arsenal, he’d have to leave as he wouldn’t be able to achieve anything more."

Neville responded:

"One year ago you lot were asking for him to be sacked !!!!"

Arteta was feeling the heat at the Emirates with the club's fans divided over the Spanish coach. He was handed a three-year contract in May last year, a month after Neville's comments.

The former Manchester City assistant coach has well and truly proved his doubters wrong this season. The Gunners are eight points clear of second-placed City, having played a game more. His team have won 22 of 28 league games and are playing an exciting brand of football.

Arsenal boss Arteta lauds Arsene Wenger for inspiring him

Arteta (left) on how Wenger (right) inspired his managerial career.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is following in the footsteps of his former Gunners coach Wenger. The Spaniard is surging towards becoming the first manager to bring the league title to the north London club since the legendary Frenchman.

Wenger was a massive success during his 22 years with the Gunners. He won three Premier League titles, including the invincibles 2003-04 season, which was the last time Arsenal won the league.

The iconic French coach has been acknowledged for his contributions to English football after being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. Arteta has lauded Wenger by explaining the role he played in becoming a manager. He told the club's website):

"He helped me at the club and at the academy to do my badges, and he was an inspiration and always supportive. I think he inspired every player and every member of staff that has worked with him.”

Arteta's side can move closer to winning the league when they face Leeds United on Saturday (April 1). They will keep a close eye on Manchester City, who face Liverpool in the day's early kickoff.

