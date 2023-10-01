Gary Neville defends Ten Hag and Pochettino, believes 'cultural issues' at Manchester United and Chelsea are key to their struggles this season

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville reckons the struggles of Erik ten Hag at United and Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea are due to cultural issues.

The two Premier League giants are languishing way down in the standings. On Saturday (September 30), United lost 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace, their fourth loss in seven games this season. With nine points, Ten Hag's side are tenth in the points table, nine points off leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Pochettino's Blues have fared worse. After splurging nearly £450 million on new arrivals, Chelsea have won only once in six league games, losing thrice. With five points, they're down in 15th place, closer to the relegation zone (two points) than the top four (11 points).

Neville tweeted on Sunday about the travails of Ten Hag and Pochettino at their respective club:

"Chelsea and United are the way they are currently due to cultural issues and chaos. ETH and MP are good managers working in very difficult and challenging environments. Look up top!"

The Blues travel to Fulham on Monday night, where a win will move them up to 11th in the standings, just a point and a place below United.

Injuries to key players plaguing Manchester United and Chelsea

Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are at the wrong end of the Premier League standings, far away from the top four. However, it's pertinent to note that both clubs have been beset by a plethora of injuries.

The Blues are currently missing up to eight players due to injury. Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku are down with knee injury, while Romeo Lavia has an injured ankle. Trevor Chalobah, captain Reece James and Benoit Badiashille have thigh injuries, while Carney Chukwuemeka and Marcus Bettinelli have knee injuries.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are missing Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh injury), Luke Shaw (muscular injury) and Harry Maguire (unspecified injury). Tyrell Malacia (knee), Lisandro Martinez (ankle), Mason Mount (thigh) and Amad Traore (knee) are unavailable.

Moreover, Jadon Sancho is out of the first team due to 'squad discipline' issue, and his return isn't expected anytime soon.