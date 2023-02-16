Gary Neville delivers emphatic verdict on Arsenal’s penalty against Manchester City

Manchester United legend Gary Neville claimed that Arsenal were wrongly awarded a penalty against Manchester City in their Premier League fixture. A challenge from Ederson on Eddie Nketiah was deemed enough by the referee to award the spot-kick. VAR stood by the on-field referee's call.

After Granit Xhaka played Nketiah in, Ederson clattered into him after he got his shot away. The referee awarded a penalty, which Bukayo Saka converted in style. Gary Neville, however, disagreed with the decision as he wrote on Twitter:

"Not a pen that!"

Gary Neville @GNev2 Not a pen that! Not a pen that!

Kevin De Bruyne broke the deadlock earlier in the game after a horrendous error from Takehiro Tomiyasu. His back pass left Aaron Ramsdale in an awkward position. De Bruyne showcased his quality and provided a delightful 'dinked' finish with his left foot.

The second half was an end-to-end affair, but neither side got quality shots off in the beginning. Arsenal, however, kept making errors which Manchester City eventually punished. Jack Grealish scored to make it 2-1.

Erling Haaland later scored his first goal in four games to fire the Cityzens to the top of the table on goal difference (the Gunners, however, have a game in hand).

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explained Thomas Partey's absence against Manchester City

Mikel Arteta against Manchester City - Premier League

In a crucial Premier League game against Manchester City, Arsenal started without one of their most important players, Thomas Partey. Arteta explained why the Ghanaian was not present as he told the media ahead of the kick-off (via Manchester Evening News):

"It’s what happens in football, players get injuries. Unfortunately he (Thomas Partey) felt something in his back muscle and he wasn’t available to play today."

The Spaniard added:

"We brought him [Jorginho] here for these occasions because this was a possibility and we planned for that. Jorginho has the opportunity today."

. @Nigerianscamsss Arsenal holding onto 1st place Arsenal holding onto 1st place https://t.co/wvR2J5QG1n

Arsenal's rough patch continues as they are now winless in their last four games in all competitions. The Gunners' title charge is now in serious danger.

Poll : 0 votes