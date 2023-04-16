Gary Neville doubles down on criticism of Bruno Fernandes despite Manchester United midfielder's explanation

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has stood by his criticism of Bruno Fernandes, saying that the Portuguese has done the same with Cristiano Ronaldo. The former player added that Fernandes is a good player, but his antics are do not help young players who look up to him.

Fernandes was labeled a disgrace after the thrashing at Liverpool. Manchester United legend Neville was not pleased with the playacting by the midfielder, which doesn't bode well for the club's image.

Speaking on Sky Sports in response to recent comments by Fernandes, Neville said that every Manchester United fan he speaks to has the same opinion. He was quoted by MEN as saying:

"I don't talk to any United fan that likes the way (Bruno) Fernandes behaves particularly when the team are losing, when he throws his arms around. As a football player he's been fantastic for United, his goals and assists.

"He says he doesn't cause a problem when he throws his arms around; he does. I played with Roy who would hand out the odd rollicking. The last few years there's been players at United tutting which I think is a different type of criticism, it doesn't help young players."

Neville added:

"I called it out when Cristiano was doing it a couple of years ago. I don't like it. Direct criticism is fine. He is passionate; he is emotional; he gets involved with the referee. I've got no problem with that. Every United man I speak to feels the same thing; sometimes, he goes over the top."

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes hits out at Gary Neville

Bruno Fernandes has said that pundits are now taking shots at players just to create headlines. The Manchester United midfielder added that he understands there are situations where he goes overboard but believes it's all down to emotions in the game.

He was quoted by Mirror as saying:

"I think obviously sometimes I go over the line, I know that. But as I said, it can happen with the game, and it's difficult to control the emotions. I never try to be disrespectful with anyone obviously.

"As I said, we are all competitive; we all want to win, and I just think that the way I play, the way I feel the game, the passion I have for the game is the way I feel better, and I feel that I can give the most to my team and to my club. That's why I play in that way and also I've been like that since I was seven years old."

Fernandes added:

"I kind of understand what's going on behind, that but I can't control that. We all know the pundits have to say something. They have to give their work as most bad things they say, the more work they get sometimes. We just have to live with that, but for me, it's about my teammates being okay and happy with that. Whenever they are not, I like them to tell me, and so I calm myself down."

Manchester United have the chance to move three points clear in third in the Premier League if they beat Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes will likely be involved in the game but will miss the UEFA Europa League second leg against Sevilla next week, as he's suspended.

