Gary Neville evaluates 'exceptional' Aston Villa's title hopes after stunning wins against Man City and Arsenal

Manchester United icon Gary Neville believes Aston Villa won't win the Premier League this season despite successive wins against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Unai Emery's side recently defeated the Gunners 1-0 at Villa Park (December 9) after convincingly putting away the Premier League champions in midweek (1-0, December 6).

Following these results, the Villans are placed third in the English top flight, having racked up 35 points in 16 matches. They're only two points behind table-toppers Liverpool.

Despite an amazing start to the 2023-24 season, Neville believes that Aston Villa making the top four would be an incredible feat. The former defender said on his podcast (via The Boot Room):

"For Villa to be where they are, it’s exceptional, just generally where they were in the last few years. So, for me, well done to Aston Villa, but they won’t win the league. I would be surprised if they finished in the top four but I would love them to.”

Aston Villa also marked their 15th consecutive home win in the Premier League after defeating the Gunners, a feat they've achieved for the first time in club history.

The side are not only putting together incredible performances in England but are also currently topping their Europa Conference League group. They've won four out of their five group matches and are three points ahead of second-placed Legia Warszawa.

Mikel Arteta responds to two key decisions in Arsenal's loss against Aston Villa

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided a cryptic response when asked for his opinion on two key decisions in the Gunners' 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday. Emery's side scored an early goal through John McGinn in the seventh minute.

With the north Londoners chasing an equalizer, Gabriel Jesus was seemingly kicked by Douglas Luiz in the penalty area during the 47th minute. However, VAR agreed with the on-field decision not to award a penalty.

Kai Havertz was then denied a late equalizer (90') for handball after Martin Odegaard's cross was bundled in by the Germany international. Once more, the video assistant conferred with the on-field call to award the Villans a free kick as the ball bounced between Havertz and Matty Cash.

When asked about these incidents, Arteta said after the match (via Football.london):

"Clear and obvious. I cannot say more."

After recording their second loss of the season in the Premier League, Arsenal are second in the standings, with 36 points, one behind leaders Liverpool. The Gunners host Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday in their next league fixture (December 17).