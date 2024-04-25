Gary Neville explains what Arsenal have to against Tottenham to avoid slip up like Liverpool

Pundit Gary Neville has shared a piece of advice with Arsenal as they prepare to face city rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a crunch league clash on Sunday, April 28. The pundit made the comments in the aftermath of Liverpool suffering a damaging loss at the hands of Merseyside rivals Everton on April 24.

This season's Premier League title race is one of the most intense in years. All three of the Gunners, Liverpool and Manchester City are still in with a chance to claim the title. Only three points separate the Gunners at the top of the pile from Liverpool, who are in second place. Manchester City are four points off the top, having played two games less.

With eight games left in the season, Jurgen Klopp's side were in control of their own destiny, sitting two points clear atop the standings. The defeat to Everton, their first at Goodison Park since 2010, has essentially put paid to the Reds' title hopes this season.

Fresh from thrashing Chelsea 5-0 at home, the Gunners are now prepared for a second derby in quick succession when they face Tottenham away. Gary Neville has advised them to not underestimate their opponents, saying on his podcast:

"Arsenal’s big moment of the season is this one on Sunday. I’m going to be there at the north London derby. It’s a game I’ve loved over the years, probably my favourite game I’ve commentated on for Sky in my 11 years; it always seems to give us something, and this one has got a lot on it at the weekend, a lot on it."

He added:

"Arsenal go to that amazing stadium, and they’ve got to go and play. I was there a few years ago when there was a battle for the Champions League and Tottenham did them over and Arsenal didn’t handle it. It’s a very different Arsenal that’s going to go there on Sunday, a very robust and resilient Arsenal, but this will be a test."

Referencing Liverpool's loss against Everton, Neville added:

"Just like Liverpool have found Everton tonight, it was just a little bit too much for them on the night. For all the experience they have, they just got caught out, shocked, surprised by what they found.

"Arsenal cannot be shocked on Sunday, it’s potentially going to be a bloodbath in the first 15, 20 minutes, Tottenham fans don’t want Arsenal to win the league."

Neville warned Mikel Arteta's side to not underestimate Tottenham despite being a "better team" and said:

"It’s a big game on Sunday and it’s [Liverpool’s defeat to Everton] is a big lesson for Arsenal tonight. If Arsenal were watching, which I suspect they were, they should look at that game, it’s not quite the same – Tottenham are a different football team to Everton – but the elements of making sure they’re ready, they don’t get caught out.

"Making sure that away from home you respect the opposition and the crowd and what you could be up against if they get on top of you, the principles of playing away, Arsenal can’t forget that just because they’re a better football team and they’re in a better moment."

Tottenham played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their meeting with their rivals at the Emirates earlier this season and could serve up more drama on Sunday. Spurs are looking to return to the UEFA Champions League, and a defeat will be damaging to their hopes. They are six points behind Aston Villa (4th) with two games in hand.

Arsenal set to join race for Brazilian wonderkid

The Gunners have reportedly become the latest European side to join the race to sign Brazilian youngster Estevao Willian, who is turning heads at Palmeiras. The winger is on the radar of Chelsea and Barcelona, as well as Liverpool, as per The Hard Tackle.

Estevao Willian is valued at around €45 million by Palmeiras despite being just 16 years old, showing how highly he is rated. The teenager has found the net for the senior side of the Brazilian champions this season and is being eased into the first team.

Brazilian journalist Thiago Fernandes has revealed that the Gunners are the latest side to indicate an interest in him. Mikel Arteta's side are keen to repeat the success of Gabriel Martinelli with the youngster and are eager to land him in the summer.