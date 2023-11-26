Gary Neville explains what Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold must do to become greatest right-back of all time

Former England and Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has claimed that Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has what it takes to become the best right-back ever if he can improve his defending. The 25-year-old has made a name for himself in recent years for his outrageous ability with the ball but has also been scrutinized heavily for his defensive lapses.

Gary Neville, who won 85 caps for England playing at right-back, has claimed that he was nowhere close to the Liverpool full-back in terms of ability on the ball. The Manchester United legend highlighted what Alexander-Arnold brings to Jurgen Klopp's side with his vision and creativity.

However, Neville has claimed that the 25-year-old can become the greatest right-back of all time if he can work on his defending. Neville said on the Sky Sports podcast, as quoted by The Mirror:

“His performances on the ball are absolutely out of this world. The difference between me and him is night and day – I can’t even relate to what he’s doing on the pitch. He’s playing in central midfield for 50-60 per cent of it, he’s going forward scoring goals, he’s setting up goals and assists. He’s achieving numbers that right wingers don’t achieve. He’s got the material to be the very best right-back of all time. But he’s going to have to be a little bit more serious about his defending because currently he struggles to get into the England team, or he has struggled."

Neville has also claimed that compared to what Alexander-Arnold does on the pitch, he shouldn't have too much trouble improving defensively. He added:

"He will need to, when Liverpool and England are under the cosh, be able to be a resilient, tough defensive player as well. That’s something I think he can add to his game. I don’t give up on the fact that he can be a very good defender. I think defending is not that difficult to learn compared to the bit of his game that he has got.”

Alexander-Arnold scored an all-important equalizer for Liverpool to secure a vital 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, November 25. The Englishman has scored once and provided three assists in 15 appearances for the Reds across competitions this season.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold silences England legend with goal

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold silenced his critics as well as former England defender Stuart Pearce with his goal to secure a 1-1 draw for the Reds against Manchester City. The 25-year-old's second-half goal canceled out Erling Haaland's opener in the first half.

Alexander-Arnold struggled to cope with Jeremy Doku's directness and pace in the first half and prompted Stuart Pearce to compare him with a nervous kitten. The former Manchester City defender remarked during commentary (via TalkSPORT):

“The body language of Trent… he’s on the backfoot. He’s saying, ‘Come and take me on. I’m nervous as a kitten.'"

Alexander-Arnold did well to bounce back in the second half by not only dealing much more efficiently with Doku but also netting a fantastic goal to snatch a point for Liverpool.