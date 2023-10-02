Gary Neville explains why Liverpool won’t win Premier League this season despite promising start

Manchester United legend and prominent pundit Gary Neville reckons the absence of a true defensive midfielder could stop Liverpool from winning the Premier League.

The Reds began the season in splendid fashion, winning five and drawing one of their first six league games. They suffered their first defeat of the campaign over the weekend, losing 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur.

In a game where they were reduced to nine men with more than 20 minutes to go, the Reds showed incredible resilience. If not for Joel Matip's unfortunate own goal in stoppage time and Luis Diaz's wrongfully disallowed goal, Jurgen Klopp's side could have returned to Anfield with a point.

Despite the defeat, though, they remain just two points adrift of leaders Manchester City and many believe they can challenge for the Premier League title. Neville, though, feels they may not be able to do so, saying on Sky Sports (as quoted by Liverpool.com):

“They've definitely got a spirit, a fight, Klopp's teams always do. I don't think they'll challenge for the title. Their midfield is better and settled in quicker than I thought they would, but I still think there will be some challenges that they haven't got a true holding player.

“They're in a pretty decent place. Klopp might not challenge for the title this season, but another transfer window or two, he may have something quite special.’’

The Reds underwent a major squad overhaul this summer. Midfielders Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain departed. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominiz Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo came in to freshen up the midfield.

Mac Allister has occasionally operated as the lone holding midfielder but has been better playing further up the pitch. Endo and Gravenberch can also operate in that position. However, the duo have no prior Premier League experience and are still settling into life at Liverpool.

Gary Neville believes Liverpool could be in a better position to challenge for Premier League title next season

During the same conversation, Gary Neville added that Jurgen Klopp's side could benefit from a season together given the additions they have made. He feels Liverpool might be better set up to challenge for the Premier League title next season:

“If (Darwin) Nunez, (Luis) Diaz, (Mohamed) Salah, (Diogo) Jota, (Cody) Gakpo, Gravenberch, if those players can start to build something this season, they may be in a place next season where they can challenge again with one or two more additions. They aren't far away.’’

The Reds will now turn their attention to matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League. They host Belgian Pro League side Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday (October 5), hopinh to make it two wins from as many games. Liverpool had beaten LASK 3-1 away from home in their opener last month.