"They can be really proud"- Gary Neville hails Chelsea duo for their performance despite 'getting messed around a little bit'

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has lauded Chelsea defenders Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr for their impressive performance in the Blues' 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel handed out starts to Trevoh Chalobah and Malag Sarr this weekend as Antonio Rudiger was ruled out due to injury, and Thiago Silva was unavailable due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Malang Sarr made his debut for Chelsea whilst Chalobah made just his fourth Premier League appearance of the season. The duo faced a difficult test against the newly-promoted club's front-line.

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville claimed the duo passed the test with flying colors.

"I thought they both [Chalobah and Sarr] done brilliantly. They got a little bit messed around by Toney and Mbuemo when finally Brentford got themselves going but they did really well," Neville told Sky Sports.

"That's as tough a game as you can have as a centre-back. I saw Arsenal's centre-backs here a couple of months ago get absolutely messed about by them so for Sarr and Chalobah to come here today, expecting it to be a tough game, I think they can be really proud tonight."

Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Brentford was their sixth win in eight games in the Premier League this season. Their latest result took them to the top of the Premier League table.

The performances of Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah are a big boost for Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have the potential to win multiple trophies this season as their fringe players continue to shine

The performances of fringe players such as Malang Sarr, Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are likely to give Chelsea fans hope that their club have the squad to challenge for multiple trophies this season.

Squawka Football @Squawka Most clearances by a Chelsea player in a Premier League game this season: ◉ 10 - Malang Sarr vs BrentfordMost interceptions by a Chelsea player in a Premier League game this season: ◉ 6 - Malang Sarr vs BrentfordBaptism of fire. 😅 Most clearances by a Chelsea player in a Premier League game this season: ◉ 10 - Malang Sarr vs BrentfordMost interceptions by a Chelsea player in a Premier League game this season: ◉ 6 - Malang Sarr vs BrentfordBaptism of fire. 😅 https://t.co/wbQGs0a3PL

Most fans and pundits have labeled Chelsea as favorites to win the Premier League this season due to their squad depth. Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Brentford also showcased their ability to grind out results against tricky opponents, and in games where they are on the backfoot.

