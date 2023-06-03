Gary Neville insists Manchester United must make key tactical change to beat Man City in FA Cup final

Manchester United icon Gary Neville has given a piece of crucial tactical advice to his former club ahead of their FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 3.

The Englishman has called for a change in Erik ten Hag's preferred midfield. The Dutch boss has largely relied on Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Christian Eriksen in the middle of the park this season.

The Brazilian was signed by the Red Devils from Real Madrid last summer in a deal worth £70 million, while the Danish midfielder joined the club on a free transfer from Brentford.

While he did not name which of Fernandes or Eriksen should be replaced, Neville urged ten Hag to deploy Fred against Pep Guardiola's men. The Englishman believes Manchester City would dominate the middle of the pitch if the aforementioned trio were to start the fixture.

The former Manchester United defender said on The Overlap (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"It's hard to play well at Wembley sometimes and I might regret saying that because Manchester City will probably go out there and make two million passes. It's not an easy stadium to get your best performance in, so I'm hoping that's the case and City are just below their level."

He added:

"I don't want Manchester United to play with Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Christian Eriksen in midfield. The game where they beat them [City], it was Fred with Casemiro. I just don't see how City won't run a mop if it's those three in midfield."

Neville concluded on what Manchester United must do to clinch their second trophy of the season, their first being the Carabao Cup victory.

"Staying in the game is everything for United. If they are in it with 10 or 15 minutes to go, they've got a great chance - something could happen." Neville said.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can stop a treble-hunting Manchester City side.

"Without him, Manchester United would’ve been in trouble" - Alan Shearer lavishes praise on Red Devils star

Legendary Premier League striker Alan Shearer has lauded Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford for his performances this season. The Englishman believes the Red Devils would not be in the position they are currently in if not for the in-form winger.

Rashford has scored an incredible 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions for Erik ten Hag's side this term. The England international played a crucial role in United's top-four finish and Carabao Cup win.

Rashford's performances have earned him a place in Shearer's Premier League team of the season. The former Newcastle United forward said (via the Premier League's official website):

"Without him, Manchester United would’ve been in trouble this season. He’s really stood up and scored some amazing goals."

