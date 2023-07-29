Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher in agreement over who will win Premier League this season 

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both believe Manchester City will win the Premier League title in the upcoming season.

It is a rare sight to see the two former England internationals in agreement over football-related matters. But both believe the Cityzens will win the Premier League for the fourth consecutive season.

Since the English top flight was rebranded to the Premier League in 1992, only Manchester United (twice) and City have won a hat-trick of league titles. Carragher was asked if any team can surpass the Cityzens next season. He replied, via FourFourTwo (h/t Football365):

"No, I don’t think so."

Neville added:

"Sitting here today, it’s difficult to say yes."

Manchester City have won the Premier League five times in the last six seasons. Only Liverpool (2019-20) have been able to stop Pep Guardiola's side from winning the league during that time.

Guardiola's team staged a memorable comeback to topple Arsenal at the top of the table last term. The Gunners led the standings for 248 days but the Cityzens were hot on their tails and eventually won the trophy with a five-point lead.

Guardiola will still have a long way to go if he wants to topple the record for most Premier League titles won by a single manager. Sir Alex Ferguson comfortably holds that record with 13 wins to his name.

John Barnes backs Liverpool to return to Premier League top three next season

Liverpool finished fifth in the league last season — the first time they missed out on the top four since Jurgen Klopp's first in charge of the club.

John Barnes, however, doesn't see his former club staying out of the UEFA Champions League for too long. He believes the six-time European champions will finish in the top three next season.

The two-time first-division winner with Liverpool told Stas Perform (h/t KeepUp.com):

"As I've mentioned in the last year the injury situation really worked against us last season. And of course, from that perspective, in terms of the age of the players we have to reduce the age and we did that in terms of the young players we had.

"...We have to give them time to develop and to grow to show their consistency. So, I have no doubt that we will be back, I'm not going to say we're going to win the league, but we'll be much closer to the top and I fully expect us to be in the top three next season"

They finished with just 67 points in the Premier League last season, which is their lowest return since the 2015-16 campaign (60). The Reds will play in the UEFA Europa League in the upcoming campaign.