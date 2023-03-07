Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher continue sledging match on Twitter after Liverpool's 7-0 rout of Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher have been consistently bantering each other since the Northwest Derby on March 5.

The Reds hammered the Red Devils 7-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. This provided great ammunition for Carragher to take digs at Neville on Twitter.

In a pre-match clip, Neville said:

"I'm not nervous. I've never been more relaxed coming here in the last nine years as a Manchester United fan. Honestly, do you know, this bunch are tough."

After the game, Carragher quoted the tweet, writing:

"What a season @GNev2 is having! Arsenal have got no leaders, people just take the ball off [Lionel] Messi now, Liverpool didn’t even play well."

Neville hit back at the former Liverpool man, pointing out Carragher's previous comments as he wrote:

"Two of those are right… you will see. Here’s you…. [Lisandro] Martinez can’t play in the PL, United should have [Antonio] Conte, [Marcus] Rashford should leave United, Liverpool won’t get anywhere near top four. There's more my friend!!"

On Monday (March 6), Carragher pointed out Neville's absence from Monday Night Football and tweeted:

"Gary Neville has cried off from MNF [three laughing emojis]."

The former Manchester United defender replied:

"Behave yourself! Never meant to be on as you well know you [clown emoji]. I will be relaxing looking forward to watching you eulogise over a team you’ve killed for 2 months."

Carragher also retweeted some pictures of merchandise with the 7-0 scoreline printed on it alongside their expressions following the game. He has also put Neville's disappointed expression as his profile picture on Twitter.

Manchester United falter in title race as Liverpool solidify their challenge for top four

After their defeat at Anfield, the Red Devils are third in the Premier League table, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

With 13 games remaining in the season, it seems unlikely that they will be able to beat the Gunners or second-placed Manchester City to the title.

The Reds, meanwhile, are now fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Manchester United will next host Real Betis in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash in the UEFA Europa League on March 9. Liverpool, meanwhile, will face Bournemouth away in the Premier League on March 11.

