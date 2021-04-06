Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher pick their England squads for Euro 2020

During a recent Sky Sports show, former Premier League defenders Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher picked their respective 23-man England squads for Euro 2020.

The pair clashed on the inclusion of a number of players including the likes of Reece James, Eric Dier, Jude Bellingham, and Mason Greenwood. Most notably, both former defenders left Jadon Sancho out of their squads.

Gary Neville’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Eric Dier

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood

Advertisement

Jamie Carragher’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Reece James

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher disagree over Trent Alexander-Arnold's status in the England team

Trent Alexander-Arnold representing England.

Advertisement

During the program, Neville and Carragher clashed about whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should start for England at the Euros. Neville pointed at the options at Gareth Southgate's disposal in the right-back position to justify picking someone other than Alexander-Arnold.

"So I’m saying to myself, a one-off game, in a tournament, in a quarter or semi-final, I ask who England are going to be playing? They’re going to be playing Germany, France, Portugal," Neville said.

"Who’s he going to be playing against? Hazard, Mbappe, Sane, Jota, Ronaldo. Who do they want to play against? James, Walker or Trent? They’ll say, 'I’ll let Trent go forward, he’ll leave space behind.'"

Neville claimed Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier is a better option in the five-man defence that Southgate has used over the past few years.

"I think the reason he won’t take him is because he’s there to win a tournament and I think he’ll trust Walker or Trippier in a back three. Maybe James because he has more power to handle an Mbappe or a Ronaldo," the 46-year-old said.

Jamie Carragher, on the other hand, labeled Neville's views as 'embarrassing'.

"If you have picked Kieran Trippier over Trent Alexander-Arnold for England, that is embarrassing," Carragher claimed.

The Liverpool left-back's omission from the England squad which played the World Cup qualifiers last week has been a topic of debate in the media. England manager Gareth Southgate defended his decision and claimed that Alexander-Arnold's level had dipped in the last year.

🗣️ @GNev2 "From @Carra23 saying no one wants to be a Gary Neville we've come a long way" 🤣



Carragher says "playmaker" Trent Alexander-Arnold should be selected for the Euros ✔️ pic.twitter.com/kaHgF8oILE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 5, 2021