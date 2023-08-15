Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher predict top scorer and impact signing for 2023-24 Premier League campaign

Premier League legends Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have made their predictions for top scorer and impact signing for the just-started 2023-24 Premier League season.

The first game week of the English top flight saw little surprises. Champions Manchester City launched their quest for an unprecedented four-peat with a 3-0 win at Burnley. Last season's runner-ups Arsenal saw off Nottingham Forest 2-1 at home.

In other results, Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 at Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers by a solitary goal at home.

Wrapping up their weekend coverage for Sky Sports, here's what Neville and Carragher predicted about the top scorer for the season:

Neville: Erling Haaland

Carragher: Erling Haaland

The two differed in their impact signing, though. Neville went for new Arsenal signing Declan Rice, explaining:

"Declan Rice. I hope Arsenal get into that last ten game spot again, up against Man United, Man City in there too having a real battle so you can see how they handle it this time compared to last time. And I think with Declan Rice they would be more powerful in midfield."

Carragher went for James Maddison, who was snapped up by Spurs:

"James Maddison. I think on the back of Harry Kane going, he's taken his shirt, I think he had the arm band on yesterday. He loves that responsibility."

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's predictions for 2023-24 Premier League champion

Gary Neville

The two legends differed in their predictions for the champion this season. While Carragher went for City, Neville reckons it could be Arsenal's year this time. They explained their choices as follows.

Neville, an eight-time Premier League winner for Manchester United, said:

"Arsenal. I think Arsenal have improved through Declan Rice, although they have just lost Jurrien Timber - and that's a big blow. Kai Havertz, Timber and Rice are big signings and they do improve them."

Carragher, who spent his entire career with Liverpool, went for Manchester City, explaining:

"Manchester City. I just look at Pep Guardiola and he's been their manager now for just over a decade, and I'm not sure they've ever had a season off when his team have not got around 90 points or just above.

"He's that intense, his teams don't drop off, so I don't see them dropping off. I think someone's got to get to their level and go above them rather than Manchester City dropping down to mid 80 points."

City are looking to become the first team in the Premier League era to win four straight titles.