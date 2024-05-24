Gary Neville makes bold Manchester United vs Manchester City FA Cup final prediction before hiding his face in laughter

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted that his former side will pull off a shock result in the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday, May 25. But Neville couldn't stop himself from laughing at his own prediction.

Manchester City claimed the European treble in 2022-23, becoming only the second English side to do so after United in 1998-99. They defeated the Red Devils in the FA Cup final last year, making their treble-winning all the more impressive as it symbolised a power shift.

With the 2023-24 final coming up, Gary Neville sat with Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Jamie Carragher on the Stick to Football podcast to preview the game and make their predictions.

The former Valencia manager rather optimistically predicted that Manchester United would claim the trophy before covering his face in a fit of laughter.

“I’m going to go 1-1, United to win on penalties.”

Pep Guardiola's side won both Manchester derbies in the league this season by a combined scoreline of 6-1. This season, they managed to become the first English side to win four successive league titles, a feat not even Sir Alex Ferguson managed.

Manchester United finished eighth in the league this term, their lowest-ever position, and had a negative goal difference of -1. They have only one way to get European football next season, and that is by defeating their neighbours at Wembley in the upcoming FA Cup final.

The Red Devils already pulled off an upset when they defeated Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the competition and will be keen for a repeat. They survived a scare from Championship side Coventry City in the semi-final while City defeated Chelsea.

Harry Maguire ruled out of Manchester United squad for FA Cup final

Former captain Harry Maguire will not feature for Manchester United in the FA Cup final after failing to recover in time for the game. The England international has been named in The Three Lions' squad for UEFA Euro 2024, and is expected to return for the tournament.

Erik ten Hag spoke about the fitness of the 29-year-old in his press conference ahead of the game. He revealed that the other players with short-term issues would be available for selection for the FA Cup final.

"Harry Maguire is unavailable but the rest, all the players you mentioned, I think they are available."

Maguire has been on the sidelines since picking up a muscle injury in training in May. He will be keen to return to action before June 7, when the final squad for the Euros will be announced.