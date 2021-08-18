Gary Neville makes bold prediction for Liverpool and Manchester United

Gary Neville has backed Liverpool and Manchester United to go neck and neck in the Premier League table this season. However, the former England defender believes Jurgen Klopp's side will finish higher in the end.

This season's Premier League title race has been touted as one of the best as pundits across the world have Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool among the favorites. All four sides have been backed to lift the trophy in May 2022 and the race is expected to be a tight one.

While speaking on the Sky Sports Football Podcast, Gary Neville was asked who would finish higher – Manchester United or Liverpool. He believes the two will have tight competition but added the Reds will edge out the Red Devils at the end.

He said:

“I can’t separate them. I should say Liverpool because of what has happened in the last few years. Last season was a major blip for them. [Virgil] van Dijk is back. I think Manchester United will be an improvement on last season. I do think Liverpool will miss [Georginio] Wijnaldum and they do need a midfield player.”

Jamie Redknapp backs Liverpool over Manchester United

Jamie Redknapp has backed his former side Liverpool to challenge Manchester City for the title over Manchester United. The Englishman claims the return of Virgil van Dijk will play a huge part and Jurgen Klopp's side can go all the way.

He told Sky Sports:

“This is a season that Liverpool should be really looking forward to: they’ve got the crowd back, they’ve got their talisman back in Virgil van Dijk and they’ll believe that they can win the title,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“I think City are just marginally ahead. But because of their [Liverpool’s] history and pedigree in winning the title a couple of years ago, there’s no reason why they can’t do it again. It was shown, last year, what injuries can do to a team. If the wrong player gets injured, it can make all the difference. They’ll be right in amongst it.”

Liverpool host Burnley this weekend before the arrival of Chelsea at the end of this month.

