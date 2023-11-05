Gary Neville makes cheeky claim as Arsenal release statement in support of Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after loss

Gary Neville reacted after Arsenal released a statement supporting their manager Mikel Arteta's comments about the VAR controversy on Saturday (November 4).

The Gunners endured their first Premier League defeat of the season, with Craig Gordon's 64th-minute winner at Newcastle United sinking the visitors. After multiple VAR checks, the goal stood, incensing Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who condemned the decision to allow the goal to stand.

Later, the club released a statement supporting their manager and urging the PMGOL to take actions to avoid 'unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors'. Neville reacted to the same, tweeting that Kai Havertz was lucky not to get sent off:

"I agree Havertz probably should have gone."

Earlier in the game, Havertz was lucky to escape a red card for a lunge at Newcastle's Sean Longstaff. The decision enraged the Magpies, but the German stayed on.

Following their first league defeat of the season, the Gunners stay third in the standings with 24 points from 11 games, three behind leaders Manchester City.

"The effort is there, but he seems muddled" - Chris Sutton on Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has endured a difficult start at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz made a £65 million move across London from Chelsea to Arsenal this summer, which raised eyebrows.

The German has had his fair share of critics since returning just one goal and an assist in 17 games across competitions at the Emirates. Havertz had a forgettable outing at Newcastle and was fortuitious to not get sent off.

Former player Chris Sutton reckons Havertz's decision-making leaves a lot to be desired and is short of confidence. In the It's All Coming Up podcasat, he said (as per GOAL):

"Havertz looks a broken man, a player with absolutely zero confidence. Having been there myself, it’s not a nice place to be. The effort is there, but he seems muddled. decision-making isn’t good. He’s trying, but looking at his body language … he needs a break, a big moment. Not sympathy penalties like earlier in the season."

Havertz and Arsenal will hope to return to winning ways at home to Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 8).