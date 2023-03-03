Gary Neville makes new Premier League title prediction involving Manchester City and Arsenal

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently made another prediction for the Premier League title race between Manchester City and Arsenal. Neville believes despite the five-point deficit, the Cityzens will still win the league ahead of the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently leading the title race with 60 points on the board from 25 matches.

Speaking about the title race, Neville said (via Metro):

"There is a massive amount of time still to go in this league, I think Arsenal have got a pretty good run on paper, the next five or six games look favourable for them. They can really set themselves up for that run-in. They are teams that Arsenal, in good form, will beat. But there are a couple of games in there that if you are not quite right – Fulham away, the way they are playing they will cause problems."

Neville further added:

"I see Arsenal doing well in these next few weeks, it will come down to those last six to eight games and if City are on their heels, I do anticipate City will go past them, But, at this moment in time, I’m less confident in my prediction than I was four or five weeks ago. I thought City would have got their act together."

He further added:

"Manchester City not dealing with that left-back position, City still tinkering, fiddling around with the team and the system, Bernardo at left-back like he was in the last 10 minutes against Nottingham Forest, stuff like that will always give you a chance. And Arsenal deserve to be there, they have been the best team by far this season."

Earlier this season, Neville received a lot of flak for stating that despite Arsenal's lead, City were the title favorites according to him.

Arsenal have made a strong comeback since their defeat against Manchester City

The Gunners suffered a 3-1 home loss to Manchester City in the Premier League when the two sides met on February 16.

Since then, Arteta's team have won all three of their league matches. Speaking about his team's recent run of form, Arteta said (via the Gunners' official website):

“It’s obviously really important to bounce back the way we’ve done it. Winning in a convincing way with very strong performances – two away victories and the home victory today.”

The north Londoners will return to action on March 4 as they take on Bournemouth in a Premier League away clash.

