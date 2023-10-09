Gary Neville makes u-turn on David Raya and Arsenal 'bottle merchants' claim after statement 1-0 Manchester City win

Gary Neville has made a U-turn on his assessment of Arsenal's goalkeeper, David Raya, and his 'bottle merchants' claim following Arsenal's stunning 1-0 victory against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners secured their first-ever Premier League win against Pep Guardiola's City, thanks to a decisive strike from Gabriel Martinelli, which ricocheted off Nathan Ake.

Neville's initial assessment during the game was less than flattering, as he remarked via The Mirror:

"He's just a bit jittery, Raya. He's not seeing things as clearly as Arsenal fans would like. I can spot a keeper a mile off that's a nervous wreck and there's one right in front of you. The mistake in midweek he's carried into this game, he's not sharp enough and he's very lucky."

However, Neville's tune changed dramatically by the final whistle. He said:

"I was worried about the goalkeeper in the first half - he averted a crisis there. If he concedes a goal in the first half through one of those moments of anxiety, honestly, you have seen it go like that. He had to get through that game, and he did, otherwise that could have been a big problem."

Neville's comments weren't limited to Raya's performance but highlighted the significance of Arsenal's landmark victory. He pointed out that the Gunners have often been criticized for being 'bottle merchants' and lacking toughness in crucial moments.

He added:

"We've called them bottle merchants on here for 10 - 12 years. But today is a big moment because in a game where they were not at their best, which was a massive struggle against the very best team, they came through it and got over the line. That is very important. They don't ordinarily get over the line in these big games, but they have today."

Arsenal's William Saliba injured in 1-0 victory over Manchester City; withdraws from France squad

As per Football Insider, Arsenal's young defender, William Saliba, appears to have suffered an injury during his team's hard-fought 1-0 win against Manchester City on Sunday.

The match saw few scoring opportunities, with substitute Gabriel Martinelli breaking the deadlock in the 86th minute. Unfortunately for the Gunners, Saliba's promising performance came at a cost, as he injured himself during the game against City on Sunday, October 8.

He has now withdrawn from the France national team squad for the upcoming international break due to his right significant toe injury. Despite the setback, Saliba expressed his joy for the victory on social media, leaving fans hopeful for his swift recovery. Saliba's presence would be necessary for the Gunners as they will take on Chelsea in the London derby after the break.