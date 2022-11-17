Gary Neville mocks Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter after controversial Manchester United interview

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville posted a well-timed tweet in what appeared to be a subtle response to Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview.

The Portuguese forward's bombshell conversation with Piers Morgan aired its first part on Wednesday, November 16. 26 minutes before the scheduled airing time of the interview, Neville took to Twitter to post (via Mirror):

"Tune in for a 'world exclusive' at 8pm tonight. Salford City v Peterborough in the FA Cup on ITV4, channel 120."

Neville is the co-owner of Salford City football club along with a few former Manchester United legends. His team, however, lost the game 3-0.

In Ronaldo's interview, he spoke about his failed move to Manchester City, the falling standards at Manchester United, former Red Devils managers, the tragic demise of his baby son, and former United players who currently work as pundits.

Neville's name came up in the conversation as Ronaldo explained why he found it disappointing to be criticized by former United players, who were also his teammates at one point.

He told Piers:

"It’s hard to listen [to] that kind of criticism and negative about people who play with you, for example, Gary Neville, as well. I think they take advantage of that [his profile] because they are not stupid."

"I’m the number one followed guy in the world," he added. "It’s not by coincidence. To listen as ex-colleagues or team-mates criticize you when they only see one point of view. It’s easy.

"It’s easy to criticize, I don’t know if you have a job in television that they must criticise to be more famous. I really don’t understand it. It’s hard when you see people who was in the dressing room with you criticising that way."

What did Neville say about Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo?

Neville was not impressed with Ronaldo's decision to walk out of the dugout during United's game against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season. It was the second time he had done so in a matter of months.

"That's the second time Cristiano Ronaldo has left Old Trafford and got in his car before his team have got back into the changing room," Neville told Sky Sports at the time. "I have to say, as someone in the dressing room, it's something that's unacceptable."

Ronaldo has had a frosty relationship with United coach Erik ten Hag. Commenting on a possible solution, Neville had said:

"When you look at whether Cristiano should be selected, Manchester United are better without him - and Erik ten Hag knows that. The only thing that Cristiano and the club can do is get together in the next week and end the relationship. Cristiano is too good of a player, too fantastic of a character and the club have got to move on."

Ronaldo will next be seen in action when he comes out to lead Portugal in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

