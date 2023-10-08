Gary Neville names 3 Arsenal stars crucial for PL title push

Gary Neville has named Arsenal's three most important players in the Premier League title race this season – Declan Rice, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Arsenal's 1-0 home win over Machester City on Sunday (October 8), Neville said that Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are always going to be important for the first team.

However, he believes that the fitness of the aforementioned trio is going to be key, elaborating:

"You know what's more important than that? The two centre-backs and Rice. They will not win the league if they don't have the two centre-backs and Rice."

Martinelli scored the lone goal of the game against City to help Arsenal keep their unbeaten league run going this season. The Gunners and Tottenham are joint-top of the Premier League, with Mikel Arteta's side behind on goal difference.

Gary Nevile worried about Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya despite Manchester City win

Gary Nevile also said that he's worried about Gunners goalkeeper David Raya. He reckons the Spaniard is not confident with the ball at his feet and makes fans anxious:

He said (as per the aforementioned source):

"I was worried about the goalkeeper (David Raya) in the first half today. That was close - he's averted a little bit of a crisis there. If he concedes a goal in the first half with one of those moments of anxiety.

"Hopefully, tonight, he's gone home and reflected. He came out a lot better in the second half, but Mikel Arteta would have gone in at half-time, and I don't know what he'll have said to them all - because they all came out better - but he had to get through that game."

However, Arteta said that he's happy with the goalkeeper's performance:

"I think he was excellent. The way he controlled the ball. How dominant the was and how high he played. I love players with courage and David certainly has big ones."

Raya was signed on loan from Brentford this summer with an option to buy. He has arguably replaced Aaron Ramsdale as the No. 1 at Emirates.