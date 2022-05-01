Gary Neville names the best player in Liverpool and Manchester City squads

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed who he thinks are the best players in the Liverpool and Manchester City squad. The 47-year-old former England international picked a name who has been key to the clubs' success in the recent past for both sides.

The former Red Devils skipper chose Mohamed Salah from Liverpool and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne from the two teams.

The Cityzens sit atop the EPL table in the ongoing season with Liverpool trailing by just one point. Neville added that Virgil Van Dijk is the only one to compete with Salah in terms of importance and star-factor.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 22 + 13 - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has both scored more goals (22) and provided more assists (13) than any player in the Premier League this season. His 35 goal involvements overall are at least 12 more than anyone else in the competition this term. Recognised. 22 + 13 - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has both scored more goals (22) and provided more assists (13) than any player in the Premier League this season. His 35 goal involvements overall are at least 12 more than anyone else in the competition this term. Recognised. https://t.co/kUtZzHar7r

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's key player, scoring 30 goals in 45 games across different tournaments. The Egyptian international has been the leading goal scorer in the Premier League this season with 22 goals in his tally.

Meanwhile, Kevin de Bruyne has been Manchester City's backbone, scoring 15 goals and assisting 12 in 40 matches.

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast on Sky Sports, the former Manchester United skipper said:

"It's the first time Jurgen Klopp's left Mo Salah out in what feels like an absolute age, but he must have felt that was a game that he could leave him out in. Why he thought that, we don't know. But when I saw that, I thought, 'Right, what message does that send to the rest of the Liverpool players?'."

"I just thought because he's played Salah in every game, the game that he leaves Salah out in, I thought would be a risk because it tells the rest of the players something. I just thought there was a risk there when I saw the team news come through. I thought that's a test for the other players because they know this guy is going to come straight back in against Villarreal. They know he's number one. So can we get through without him?''

"So those Liverpool players come off today getting through without him, and City have got through without De Bruyne, and I think that's the two best players - I think Van Dijk competes with Salah in terms of importance - but those are the two star players. To come through those games without their two star players, the rest of the squad will feel a million dollars, and you've rested your two best players."

Liverpool and Manchester City target Chelsea's attacking midfielder Mason Mount

Mount has been in great touch for Chelsea

According to a report from Football365.com, Chelsea fear that Liverpool and Manchester City could crack a deal with their attacking midfielder Mason Mount amidst the ownership crisis at Stamford Bridge.

The England international has been Chelsea's key player throughout the season, scoring 12 goals and assisting 15 in 49 matches across different competitions.

Mount is only 23 years of age, and signing him would be a coup even for the already star-studded squads of the two Premier League giants.

