Gary Neville names his favorite Manchester United players from this season

Gary Neville has named Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood as his favorite Manchester United players from this season.

The Sky Sports pundit was hosting a Q&A session with his Twitter followers. When asked to choose his favorite Manchester United players from the squad, Neville went ahead and picked the two aforementioned names.

Maguire and Greenwood https://t.co/h20PUmH0Ar — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 24, 2021

Both Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood have had a positive impact on the Manchester United season. The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League, 12 points behind winners Manchester City but five ahead of rivals Liverpool. The Red Devils have a chance to end the season with some silverware as they face Villarreal in the Europa League final tonight.

Harry Maguire & Mason Greenwood have shone for Manchester United this season

After being in charge for more than two seasons, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is finally steering Manchester United in the right direction. The club has found a solid and reliable defender in Harry Maguire, who cost a world-record £80 million.

The 28-year-old has arguably been Manchester United's best player this season after Bruno Fernandes. His defensive exploits were only bettered by Man City's Ruben Dias. The England international contributed the most clearances (241) by any United player this season and was fourth in terms of interceptions with 21.

Harry Maguire now has a chance of becoming Manchester United's first captain since Wayne Rooney to lift a major silverware.

Harry Maguire had a solid season. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Mason Greenwood, on the other hand, had a solid breakthrough season. The 19-year-old made 51 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 12 goals in the process. His recent good form has earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020.

Greenwood has earned appreciation from all quarters for his exploits. In a recent chat with Gary Neville on LADBible's YouTube channel, Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson lauded the youngster. During the interview, Ferguson named Mason Greenwood as United's best young player.

"Mason Greenwood is going to be a great player. He has the composure of a great striker. He never panics," said Ferguson.

Gary Neville wants Mason Greenwood on the plane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #mufc https://t.co/bDnEo4D338 pic.twitter.com/Ac4ZxyPsVQ — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) May 24, 2021