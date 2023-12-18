Gary Neville names his favorites to win the Premier League, believes Liverpool will not win the league this season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that Arsenal will win the Premier League this season and not Liverpool.

The Sky Sports pundit's remarks on the matter came after the Reds played out a 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday at Anfield (December 17). Despite managing 34 attempts compared to the Red Devils' six, Jurgen Klopp's men were unable to put the ball in the net.

With Arsenal securing a comfortable 2-0 win against Brighton at the Emirates this weekend (December 17), Liverpool have slipped to second place, a point behind Mikel Arteta's side.

Predicting the Premier League winners for the season, Neville told Sky Sports (via Goal):

"I don't think Liverpool will win the league. I said Arsenal at the start of the season as I anticipated City might have a little drop which is understandable after such a peak last season."

He added:

"They may be too far behind and Arsenal may not do what they did last season which was falter badly. I think it will come down to injuries in the end. Teams are picking up more injuries, if Arsenal keep their players fit they've got an incredible chance of winning the league but you can't rule City out obviously."

Manchester City have won just one of their last six league matches, which has seen them slip to fourth spot in the table, five points adrift of Arsenal. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have put themselves in a great position to challenge for the title, sitting third and only a point behind the Gunners.

Jurgen Klopp points out reason behind Liverpool draw against Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp (via Getty Images)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes his side weren't calm enough on certain occasions in their 0-0 draw against Manchester United on Sunday. The Reds dominated proceedings, enjoying 69% of the ball.

However, they were unable to score despite putting eight of their 34 attempts on target. Providing his assessment of the club's performance after the match, Klopp said (via the club's official website):

"You could say the decisive part, the scoring part, obviously was not there today. Maybe one or two were a bit unlucky and in other moments not calm enough, a bit too much in a rush."

The Merseysiders will have a chance to go above Arsenal once again when the two sides meet at Anfield on December 23.