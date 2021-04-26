Gary Neville names the greatest manager of all time

Following Manchester City's victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup final, Gary Neville believes Pep Guardiola may be the greatest manager of all time.

Since joining the Cityzens in 2016, Guardiola has led the club to a total of nine trophies in less than five years.

Prior to becoming Manchester City's manager, Guardiola had also won 14 accolades with Barcelona and another seven at Bayern Munich.

If Manchester City were to win the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League (UCL) this season, the 50-year-old could still add two more trophies to his cabinet.

Pep Guardiola has won his 30th trophy as a manager. THIRTY trophies in just 12 years. Greatest of all time 🐐 pic.twitter.com/DmUfGGOR5O — MC (@CrewsMat19) April 25, 2021

Gary Neville thinks Pep Guardiola has been outstanding

Manchester City lifted the Carabao Cup trophy after beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0

With such an illustrious managerial career, Gary Neville said:

"Pep Guardiola has an outstanding record in cup competitions, it's 14 victories and one defeat in 15 finals, it's absolutely out of this world. The football they play is magnificent, it really is.

"I think Man City may have the greatest manager of all time and we'll look back in 10, 15, 20 years' time… just the way he has infiltrated countries, dominated football but also influenced others, I don't think I've ever seen it."

The former Manchester United defender added:

"You look at how he's won in three different countries, he's now dominating in this country - he's going to win the league title in the next few weeks, that's three in five years and these are massive achievements."

There appears to be no stopping Guardiola, especially when it comes to finals. To date, only Jose Mourinho has managed to deny the Spaniard a victory when Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the 2011 Copa del Rey final.

Pep Guardiola:



694 Games



1730 Goals



30 Titles



A trophy won every 23 games and 58 goals scored #Pep #ReInventingTheGame pic.twitter.com/WHHCpQ1d4j — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) April 25, 2021

While Manchester City look destined to win this season's Premier League trophy, Guardiola has not won the UCL in close to a decade and they will face last season's finalists Paris-Saint Germain later this week.

Regardless of the result, there is little doubt Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world and few can claim to have achieved such a remarkable feat as him.