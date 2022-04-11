Gary Neville names his Premier League title favorites after Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville is backing Manchester City to claim the Premier League title after their 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

However, it is worth noting that Neville provided no reason to go with City ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side for the Premier League title. Speaking on Sky Sports (via the Daily Mail), the 47-year-old former player-turned-pundit said the following:

"Just City, coming off today, just City. But there's no science behind that."

Manchester City maintained their one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League charts over Liverpool after their 2-2 draw.

Had City lost the game, they would have trailed the Reds by two points. However, a win would have taken them four points clear at the top of the standings.

Pep Guardiola's side were the better side but failed to capitalize on it. The Cityzens twice took the lead, first through Kevin De Bruyne and then through Gabriel Jesus. But Liverpool equalized on both occasions.

B/R Football @brfootball



The fight for the Premier League title continues FT: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool.The fight for the Premier League title continues FT: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool.The fight for the Premier League title continues 😤 https://t.co/5o5ykNhryM

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool's fixtures are relatively tougher compared to Manchester City on paper. The Reds will still have to face Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and local-rivals Everton until the end of the season.

However, based on United and Everton's current form, those games should not bother Jurgen Klopp's side going forward.

Manchester City, meanwhile, do not have any games remaining against the top-six. But they do have to face West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, two sides who are currently chasing European football.

City's fate is currently in their own hands. Seven consecutive wins from now until the end of the season will see them retain their Premier League title. The Reds, meanwhile, will be hoping for Pep Guardiola's side to drop points.

Liverpool and Manchester City will once against face each other next weekend

Liverpool and Manchester City will face one another in the semifinals of the FA Cup next Saturday at Wembley Stadium. The game will be crucial for both sides as they look to end their respective seasons on a high.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple after already winning the Carabao Cup back in February.

It is also worth mentioning that the German tactician has not lifted the FA Cup since taking over at Anfield back in 2015.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



Here's where the chase for the trophies could be won and lost...



#BBCFootball Could Liverpool win the quadruple? Will Man City do the Treble?Here's where the chase for the trophies could be won and lost... Could Liverpool win the quadruple? Will Man City do the Treble? 🏆 Here's where the chase for the trophies could be won and lost... #BBCFootball

City, meanwhile, are also chasing a treble themselves. Pep Guardiola's side, however, will be much more focused on winning the Champions League since they have never won the European Cup in their history.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar