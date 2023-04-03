"A big issue" - Gary Neville pin points one player who is not good enough to play for Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is sceptical about striker Wout Weghorst's quality after the Red Devils' loss against Newcastle United on Sunday, 2 April.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 at St. James' Park in the Premier League. Goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson secured all three points for the Magpies as they moved above United in the table. Newcastle are now third, above Erik ten Hag's side on goal difference.

After the game, Neville pointed out Weghorst's lack of impact since joining Manchester United on loan from Burnley in January. He believes the Dutch striker lacks the quality needed to play for the Red Devils, as he said (via Metro):

"He does play his part. It’s a big issue. He doesn’t deserve to be criticised. I think he is doing his very best. He works as hard as he possibly can, but he just lacks the quality that a player in that position should have at Manchester United."

Neville added:

"He’s filling in obviously with Martial being injured. [Cristiano] Ronaldo’s left. [Edinson] Cavani left at the start of the season. Manchester United don’t have a centre-forward, really. In order to play football really well, you have to have a good centre-forward. It’s a rule!"

Weghorst has scored two goals and provided two assists in 19 games across competitions for Ten Hag's side. He is expected to return to Burnley following the expiration of his loan deal in the summer.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's poor attack against Newcastle United

It was a majorly one-sided affair at St. James' Park as Newcastle made 22 attempts on goal compared to United's meagre six. The Red Devils had just one shot on target as the likes of Weghorst, Marcus Rashford, and Antony failed to create much.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag rued his side's bland attack against Newcastle, as he said (via manutd.com):

“I think our attacking game was not good enough. I don’t want to be focused on one person. It was about team performance. We didn’t break them down. In the first half, we had a trap on the right side with Antony and Diogo [Dalot] but on the left, we had almost nothing. That is the conclusion of the game."

He added:

"Today we didn’t create many chances and when we were there, we weren’t determined enough to score a goal. That’s the truth. The best chance was maybe for the equaliser for [Anthony] Martial, the deflected shot. But we didn’t create enough.”

Manchester United will next host Brentford in the league on 5 April.

