Pundit Gary Neville has tipped Arsenal to come out victorious in a mouth-watering Premier League clash against Manchester United. The Gunners will be hoping to get their pound of revenge when a relatively in-form Manchester United team comes visiting on Sunday (January 22).

Recall that Erik ten Hag's side handed the table-toppers their first and only defeat to date in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League season. Goals from Antony and a spectacular brace from Marcus Rashford were enough to secure a thrilling 3-1 victory against the Gunners in October last year.

Ahead of the clash at the Emirates Stadium this weekend, Neville revealed that Manchester United will have an uphill task in securing a victory against the league leaders.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Casemiro will miss Man United's match vs. Arsenal after picking up another yellow card Casemiro will miss Man United's match vs. Arsenal after picking up another yellow card 👀 https://t.co/RNZdHIw2KF

He pointed out that the current form of Mikel Arteta's team and also the absence of key player Casemiro could hamper United's chances on Sunday. During an interview with Sky Sports, Neville revealed:

"They beat them without Casemiro last time. They’re going to have to play extremely well, defend well, especially in the first half hour when Arsenal are electric but they don’t have a great bench."

He added:

"If you get through that first period of the game what you’re going to face is what you’re going to face later on in the game."

Neville further cited how Newcastle United did cause the Gunners problems due to their compact defense when both teams met earlier this month.

He, however, added that Casemiro's absence in midfield for Manchester United will make the Gunners favorites to win the mouth-watering encounter.

In his words:

"They had that problem against Newcastle who defended really well against them. But Arsenal are in great form, massive favorites for the game with Casemiro out."

He continued:

"United have got to hang in there for the first part of the game and they are dangerous on the counter-attack. But without Casemiro, I expect Arsenal to win on Sunday."

Arsenal in talks to sign Bournemouth star Jaidon Anthony this January

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Arsenal, Leicester, Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are monitoring the situation of Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #AFCB Arsenal, Leicester, Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are monitoring the situation of Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🚨Arsenal, Leicester, Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are monitoring the situation of Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🔴 #AFCB https://t.co/EyMcl2JJTE

After being dealt a huge transfer blow by losing Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, the north London club seem to be exploring suitable alternatives at the moment.

Bournemouth star Jaidon Anthony is one of the few names currently attracting interest from Arsenal this January. The 23-year-old star has less than six months left on his contract with the Cherries, as seen in Metro.

Anthony also spent 10 years with the North London giants at youth level between 2006 and 2016 before eventually leaving for Bournemouth.

He has scored three goals in 18 appearances for the Cherries this season in all competitions, with two strikes coming in the Premier League.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : Who will win the game between Arsenal vs Manchester United? Arsenal Manchester United 0 votes