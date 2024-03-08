Gary Neville predicts who will win Liverpool’s top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City

Gary Neville has backed Manchester City to beat Liverpool at Anfield this weekend but hopes the Reds prevail.

Pep Guardiola's reigning champions head to Merseyside on Sunday (March 10) in their typical scintillating end-of-season form. The Cityzens are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League outings, last losing away at Aston Villa (1-0) on December 6.

That said, Manchester City don't have the best record away at Anfield with their last win coming in a 4-1 victory in February 2021. Guardiola will be eager for his side to come away with all three points as they look to become the first English club to win four titles in a row.

However, they face a Liverpool side who have enjoyed a superb season which will be Jurgen Klopp's last at the helm. His side are top of the league, winning 19 of 27 games, and holding a one-point lead over Sunday's visitors.

The Reds have are targeting an unprecedented quadruple to end Klopp's reign on a massive high. They have already won the Carabao Cup and haven't suffered defeat at home this season.

However, Neville thinks Guardiola's men will come away with a vital win and do a number on Klopp's troops. The Manchester United legend said on The Overlap podcast (via TBR Football):

"What do you think will happen at the weekend? I think City will beat you, I want Liverpool to win because I want to league to be opened up, but I think City will win on Sunday, I think he'll come and he'll put a right job in."

Liverpool and Manchester City also need to be wary about the threat of Arsenal as they are also in the title race. Mikel Arteta's Gunners are third, two points off the Merseysiders and face Brentford on Saturday (March 9).

Paul Merson backs Liverpool to beat Manchester City if Mohamed Salah plays

Mohamed Salah could be the catalyst for a home win.

Mohamed Salah looks set to be available for Liverpool's encounter with Manchester City on Sunday. He has struggled with fitness issues recently, missing his side's last two league outings.

The Egyptian superstar watched from the stands as the Merseysiders won the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win (a.e.t) against Chelsea last month. But, he was back in action in his side's 5-1 thrashing of Sparta Prague in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last 16 tie last night.

Salah, 31, has been in red-hot form this season, posting 19 goals and 10 assists in 29 games across competitions. He could be key for Klopp as he looks to unlock City's defense at Anfield.

Paul Merson thinks Liverpool will beat the Cityzens if Salah features and he labelled the Egypt international as one of the best in the world. He wrote for Sky Sports:

"(Salah) is one of the best players in the world and takes chances - Liverpool will get enough chances to win if Salah plays. He carries that fear factor too and will make Man City think. He's back in training and they'll nick the win with him."

Salah has a remarkable record against Manchester City, bagging 11 goals and six assists in 20 games across competitions. He's been on the winning side seven times while losing eight.