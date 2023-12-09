Gary Neville reacts with tweet after ‘abysmal’ Manchester United loss against Bournemouth 

Gary Neville took a swipe at Manchester United after their 3-0 Premier League loss to Bournemouth on Saturday (9 December).

The Red Devils fell to their first-ever loss to the Cherries at Old Trafford and were arguably outplayed by the visitors. Even though Bournemouth had just 30% of the ball, they recorded more shots on target (4) than the Red Devils' three.

The hosts seemed impotent in the attacking third and were devoid of any real creativity in and around the box. After the match, Neville joked that the Red Devils' inconsistency has been consistent this season, and said it was an 'abysmal' result for the team.

The pundit tweeted on X:

"Consistently Inconsistent! An abysmal result.."

Erik ten Hag and Harry Maguire scooped up the Premier League Manager of the Month and the Player of the Month award, respectively, last month. While those awards came on the back of three wins from three league games in October, the club arguably struggled that month, at least in terms of performance.

They secured wins over Luton Town and Fulham by the minimum scoreline, with both teams currently sitting in the bottom seven. To add to that, they conceded a combined seven goals in the UEFA Champions League that month as they lost to Copenhagen (4-3) and drew against Galatasaray (3-3).

They were also eliminated from the EFL Cup after losing 3-0 to Newcastle United at the start of November. Just over a month later, they lost to the same opposition, this time via a 1-0 scoreline in the Premier League.

A 2-1 win against Chelsea followed, but the Blues have also notably struggled for consistency since the start of last season and are languishing in 10th.

Bournemouth star talks about the club's change in fortunes after Manchester United result

While Manchester United are struggling this season considering their lofty standards, Bournemouth seem to be a club on the up

.The Cherries started the campaign terribly, failing to win their first nine league games. But since then, their only defeat in the Premier League has been a 6-1 rout against defending Manchester City.

The Cherries have won five of their last seven league matches while drawing and losing one game each. Speaking after the win at Manchester United, Dominic Solanke told Premier League Productions (h/t BBC):

"Magnificent [to win against Manchester United]. To win away at Old Trafford is touching for everyone really. One of the best stadiums in the world and one of the best clubs in the world so to come and win the boys are delighted."

The former Liverpool striker opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi found the net in the second half. They now sit 13th in the table with 19 points from 16 matches — eight points and seven places below the Red Devils.