Gary Neville responds to claims suggesting he would 'save' Manchester United if he took up coaching role at club

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has responded to claims suggesting he would 'save' the club if he was appointed as the manager. The Englishman claimed that he has 'no interest' in taking up a head coaching role and that he isn't the 'best man for the job' either.

United have blown hot and cold under new manager Ruben Amorim's time in charge. They currently sit a lowly 13th in the Premier League, but are on the verge of securing qualification into the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

In his column for The Telegraph, veteran broadcaster Des Lynam recently suggested that Neville is the ideal candidate to take the top job at Old Trafford. He wrote (via GOAL):

"A few years ago I suggested that the only man who could steer United back to their former glory was their one-time captain Gary Neville. I put it to him and while I touched something of a nerve, Gary made it clear that his business interests and his punditry for Sky would take precedence over any thought of engaging in football management again."

"But here goes – Neville would still be the best man for the job. He has Manchester United blood running through his veins. He is deeply hurt by the club’s present predicament. He has a powerful personality and would be a strong presence in the dressing room."

Responding to Lynam on Sky Sports, Neville said:

"I love Des Lynam... I always got on with Des but if you could please stop putting me forward as the manager of Manchester United it would be quite helpful. I understand where you're coming from, I do understand the club, I do love the club, I do believe I can communicate well. However, I don't want to go back into coaching number one, number two I don't believe that I'm the best man for the job by a long way," Neville concluded.

"He needed to send a message" - Gary Neville makes claim about Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim's comments

Ex-Manchester United right-back has claimed that manager Ruben Amorim 'needed to send a message' to his squad after a 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion (January 19).

After the game, Amorim said (via Daily Mail):

"We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United."

In the Gary Neville podcast, the Englishman sprung to the defense of the Portuguese tactician. He said (via Daily Mail):

"I can sympathise with him because emotion and passion is everything I want in a football club and manager,' he began. 'It is hurting so he wants to come out and speak his mind and that is something I admire. Hearing it from your own manager is different, it has a deeper meaning."

"He rolled back probably because of people above or players who would say, "It kills us". 'Who is it directed at? Every player has got to ask themselves the question.. He needed to send a message to everybody that this needs to change dramatically," Neville added.

Up next, Manchester United will be in action in their upcoming Premier League fixture against Fulham on Sunday, January 26.

