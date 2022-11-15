Gary Neville responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial claims with cheeky tweet

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial claim over his former teammate with a cheeky tweet.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, had an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan where he ripped into Manchester United, including their former skipper Neville.

Now working as a Sky Sports pundit, Neville has continuously discussed Ronaldo's situation at Old Trafford this season.

The Portuguese forward has struggled for form, scoring just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

Alongside this, the veteran striker stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute of United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October after refusing to come on as a substitute.

Neville then claimed that the Red Devils are a better side without the Portuguese attacker.

utdreport @utdreport



via



The moment Cristiano Ronaldo ignored Gary Nevillevia @SkySportsPL The moment Cristiano Ronaldo ignored Gary Neville 👀via @SkySportsPL https://t.co/NWQ1nqY2Px

Cristiano Ronaldo then snubbed Neville after shaking hands with several of the Englishman's Sky Sports colleagues before his side's 1-0 win over West Ham United on 30 October.

Ronaldo has now explained his reasons for ignoring Neville in the interview with Morgan, saying:

‘‘It’s hard to listen to that kind of criticism and negativity from people that played with you, for example Gary Neville as well."

He has also aimed a dig at former teammate Wayne Rooney, who has criticized him for his actions at Old Trafford this season.

Ronaldo added (via UtdPlug):

“They are not my friends, they are colleagues. We play together, they’re not coming, we’re not ever having dinner together.”

Neville responded with a cheeky tweet while refraining from giving his full opinion on Ronaldo's tirade at his expense:

"Anyone for dinner?"

Neville spent six seasons playing alongside the Portuguese striker, winning the Champions League trophy once, the Premier League title three times, and the FA Cup.

Neville claimed Manchester United's dressing room contributed to Cristiano Ronaldo becoming a superstar back in 2016

Neville won the Champions League with Ronaldo in 2008

Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballons d'Or, five UEFA Champions League trophies and the UEFA European Championships.

He has played for European heavyweights Sporting CP, United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

The Portuguese forward has scored 701 club goals in 949 appearances - Ronaldo has become, to many, the poster boy of football.

Neville spoke glowingly of his former teammate when relations between the pair were positive.

The Red Devils icon claimed that it was Ronaldo's United teammates who had a hand in his meteoric rise to superstardom

He told talkSPORT back in 2016:

“He didn’t arrive at Manchester United as someone who was setting the tone for everybody else. It wasn’t a case of he came in and all of a sudden everyone else upped their game, that’s not how it was."

Neville added:

“He became that out of what was in that dressing room. Cristiano was butchered and battered for two or three years at Manchester United and he has said it made him a man."

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes