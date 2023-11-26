Gary Neville responds to Liverpool fan who claimed Arsenal cannot win Premier League

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has responded to a Liverpool fan's assertion that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal cannot clinch the Premier League title.

The Gunners' recent rise above both Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League standings has sparked considerable discussion. The situation unfolded during the weekend, with Manchester City and Liverpool ending in a 1-1 stalemate at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Brentford in an away match, helping them overtake both clubs to secure their position at the top of the league. The Gunners now have 30 points from 13 matches. Trailing closely are the defending champions Manchester City, with 29 points from the same number of games. Liverpool currently sit in third with 28 points.

Neville perceives Arsenal as genuine title contenders, and he is particularly impressed by their performance against Brentford.

"Arsenal are in a good place. Not at their best so the hype isn’t big, but they’re solid and getting the job done. Perfect for a team looking to win a title that haven’t before," he wrote on X.

A Liverpool supporter expressed skepticism about the Gunners' potential to maintain their lead and ultimately win the league, but Neville provided a two-word response, saying:

"They can."

Arsenal will certainly be hoping they have the ability to endure the season's challenges and possibly emerge victorious.

Kai Havertz's header elevates Arsenal to Premier League summit

Kai Havertz, who recently joined up with the squad in the summer, made a crucial impact by scoring his first open-play goal for the club. This helped to propel them to the top of the Premier League standings with a last-minute winner against Brentford.

The Gunners, under Mikel Arteta's guidance, had been persistently attacking without success until Havertz's timely intervention. He met Bukayo Saka's precise cross with a well-timed header, demonstrating his potential value as a £65 million acquisition from Chelsea. This moment was sufficient to push the Gunners above reigning champions Manchester City and Liverpool in the league table.

Focusing on other notable individual performances at the Gtech Community Stadium, Ramsdale's return to Premier League action was marked by nervousness. An early blunder while attempting to play out from the back could have been costly, but Declan Rice made a goal-line clearance.

Thankfully for the Gunners, Ramsdale managed to maintain a clean sheet throughout the match. His performance, albeit shaky at times, contributed to their narrow yet significant victory.