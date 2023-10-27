Gary Neville reveals what Manchester United have to do to beat Manchester City this weekend

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville reckons Manchester United need to close the game strongly to beat Manchester City on Sunday (October 29). The two teams clash in the season's first Manchester derby this weekend at Old Trafford.

United and City are wide apart in the standings, though. Erik ten Hag's side have 15 points, winning five of their nine games, and are eighth, while Pep Guardiola's City are two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur (23) in second.

Manchester United have been in a mini-resurgence of sorts, though, winning their last three games across competitions. Since losing 3-2 at home to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League, Ten Hag's side have won twice in the Premier League and once in Europe.

Ahead of the clash with Manchester City this weekend, Neville told Sky Sports (as per Manchester Evening News):

"I went to the Copenhagen game on Tuesday night, United were really poor in the first half but better in the second. The form is not there. They're not playing well, so we’re just reliant on saying ‘it's a derby, they'll be up for it’.

He continued:

"I will always say, on Sunday for United, if they're in the game with 20 minutes to go then they've got a real chance, just because of the crowd and the way the feeling will be in the stadium. That happened last season, they were 1-0 down and then won 2-1.

"There’s no way United can come out on Sunday and blitz City in football terms because they're just not at that level. But City are a bit below par as well, so it’ll be interesting to see.

The former United player concluded:

"United can bring the best out of City as well, with the football they play at Old Trafford, and last season was a surprise in that final 15 minutes. I’m more hopeful than expectant."

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 at home in the league last season.

Manchester United boss provides update of key players ahead of Manchester City clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could have a key players back for the 191st Manchester Derby this weekend. Midfielder Casemiro is one of them, having not played since getting injury while on international duty with Brazil.

Ten Hag said that the Brazilian is not yet at full fitness, so he might not start from the outset. Casemiro missed the weekend win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League due to suspension.

The United manager said about the player ahead of the City game (as per the club's website). He also updated about injured full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who's back in training:

"Case is a race against the clock. He is not 100 per cent."

"Yes, Aaron was training today."

Manchester City are also coming off a midweek Champions League win, winning 3-1 at Young Boys, with Erling Haaland bagging a brace.