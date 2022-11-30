Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand name only defender who can stop France attacker Kylian Mbappe in a 1v1

Former Manchester United defenders Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand believe that Kyle Walker is the only defender who can stop Kylian Mbappe in a one-on-one situation.

Walker made his first appearance for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a 3-0 win against Wales on Monday (November 28).

The Manchester City defender has been working on his comeback from a groin injury. It saw him miss seven games for the Cityzens prior to the World Cup.

Neville and Ferdinand have claimed that Walker's comeback to fitness could prove to be a major boost for the Three Lions. The former England defensive duo have both claimed that Walker is the only defender who can challenge in-form Mbappe in a footrace.

Neville told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro:

"I always thought we’d play three at the back in this tournament, but I don’t think we will now. I didn’t think the centre-back pairing would be strong enough, but John Stones and Harry Maguire are holding up."

He added:

"It’s whether what they’ve played against so far in the first three games is going to be anything like what they face moving forward, and I don’t think it is. It looks like a collision course waiting to happen doesn’t it? Mbappe versus Walker. We’ve got the perfect right-back to deal with Mbappe if anyone can – physical, pace, experience."

Ferdinand has also echoed Neville while talking about both players ahead of a potential quarter-final clash between France and England. On Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, he said:

"For me, Kyle Walker is the only defender on the planet right now that will stand there and go to Mbappe: “Right, 1-v-1, let’s have a race." He will back himself too. We saw it in the Euros. He’s got the confidence to do that and he’s the only one capable of doing that I think."

France manager Didier Deschamps has rubbished claims regarding Kylian Mbappe's ego problem

France manager Didier Deschamps has denied claims that the 23-year-old forward has an ego problem. He said:

“Kylian Mbappé has no ego! Obviously, it is important, it is decisive. But I can assure you that he has always been part of a collective framework with this ability, through what he does, to be brought to light."

The PSG man has been brilliant for France in their World Cup campaign so far, scoring thrice in two games. He scored once against Australia in their 4-1 win and scored both goals to help his side beat Denmark 2-1.

They have qualified for the Round of 16 stage.

