Gary Neville and Roy Keane predict final score of Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle at Wembley

Pundits Gary Neville and Roy Keane have predicted the score of the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle. The two clubs will lock horns for the domestic title at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16.

The Reds head into the clash on the back of a heartbreaking UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 exit. Arne Slot's side were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on penalties (4-1) after a 1-1 aggregate score.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold in recent weeks but managed a 1-0 win over West Ham United in their last league outing on Monday (March 10).

Speaking recently on the Stick to Football podcast alongside Ian Wright, Neville and Keane shared their predictions for Sunday's clash. The Manchester United legends both predicted a win for the Merseyside club.

Neville said (via TBR Football):

"Here we go – I think Liverpool will win 2-1 or 2-0… 2-0 Liverpool.”

When Wright asked if he doesn't envisage Alexander Isak scoring at Wembley, the former defender replied:

"Do you know something? Newcastle never play well at Wembley."

Keane also predicted a defeat for Newcastle, saying:

"3-1, yeah” – seemingly in favor of Liverpool."

The Reds will be gunning for their first silverware under new manager Arne Slot. They are the defending Carabao Cup champions, having defeated Chelsea in extra time (1-0) in the final last year.

Newcastle, on the other hand, lost in the 2023 Carabao Cup final to Manchester United (2-0). The Magpies last won a domestic trophy in 1955, when they beat Manchester City 3-1 to lift the FA Cup.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer hints on how the Magpies can stop Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Newcastle United great Alan Shearer has opined on how his former side can stop in-form Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian winger has been in terrific form this season, registering 32 goals and 22 assists in 42 games across competitions.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final, Shearer opined on how Eddie Howe can set up his side against the Reds. He said (via TBR Football):

"I think what he’ll do is he’ll put Trippier right back and Livramento at left back. If it was me, I’d probably play Harvey Barnes on the left hand side."

Shearer continued:

“Murphy and Isak, yeah. And the three in midfield, if they’re fit, would be Bruno, Joelinton and Tonali."

“I think with Livramento’s pace, I think that’s why he’ll stick him in at left back and against Mo Salah. He’s going to have to have a good game, isn’t he? No pressure," he added.

It's worth nothing that Newcastke have not beaten Liverpool since 2015. Howe will hope that his boys can cause an upset when the two sides lock horns at Wembley this Sunday.

