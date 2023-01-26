Gary Neville says Manchester United superstar left Erik ten Hag 'fuming' after what happened in 3-0 Forest win

Gary Neville claimed that Erik ten Hag was left fuming with Bruno Fernandes after the Manchester United midfielder shot off target in the side's win over Nottingham Forest. The Portuguese was on the scoresheet, as were Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst, as the Red Devils sealed a 3-0 first-leg victory in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Fernandes' goal was superbly taken in the 89th minute as he struck a delightful effort past Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. However, his performance did not go without criticism.

The Red Devils vice-captain found himself in space outside the Forest box in the dying embers of the first half. He made a rash decision to attempt a shot at goal, but the ball sailed well over Hennessey's bar.

This infuriated Ten Hag, who was less than impressed with Fernandes. Neville stated on commentary for Sky Sports in reaction to the incident:

“He’s fuming. He’s absolutely right, he’s not having that.”

Fernandes looked sheepish after his dismal effort



Fernandes put his disappointing effort behind him and led Manchester United to a well-deserved victory over Steve Cooper's side. They have taken one giant step towards a place in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on February 26. They face Forest in the second-leg at Old Trafford next Wednesday (February 1).

Manchester United have reportedly decided they will not be signing Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic won't be joining Manchester United this month.

Manchester United were linked with a move for Juventus striker Vlahovic amid the Serie A side's 15-point deduction. However, the Express reports that the Red Devils have decided against pursuing the Serbian frontman. A deal for the former Fiorientina forward is not feasible at this time.

Ten Hag's side have required attacking reinforcements since Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club last November. They signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley.

However, United are reportedly looking at potentially bringing in another low-cost attacking acquisition, whether on loan or permanent. Vlahovic will likely cost a pretty penny after joining Juve in January 2022 for €81.6 million.

The Serb has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 15 games across competitions. His record for Fiorentina was impressive, bagging 49 goals in 108 appearances.

A move for Vlahovic may not occur this month, but Manchester United are seemingly looking to pull off a blockbuster forward signing in the summer. Names such as Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have been earmarked. The Juventus striker may be another candidate that Ten Hag's side will consider come the summer transfer window.

