Gary Neville slams Manchester United star for incident that led to Sevilla's opener in UEL game

David De Gea and Harry Maguire combined to give Sevilla the lead against Manchester United. The Spanish goalkeeper played a strange pass towards Maguire, which resulted in the defender giving the ball away.

Youssef En-Nesyri, the man who gave Morocco the lead against Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals, capitalized on the mistake and handed Sevilla the lead. The Spanish club lead the tie 3-2 on aggregate at the time of writing this piece.

While Maguire is taking the bulk of the slander from fans across social media, Gary Neville pointed out that De Gea's role in the build-up to the goal was just as questionable.

The former full-back wrote on Twitter:

"Maguire will get battered but that pass from DeGea I wouldn’t like!"

After scoring an own goal in the first leg, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has now played a role in giving away a goal against Sevilla in the second leg as well.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen spoke ahead of the clash against Sevilla

Manchester United entered their UEFA Europa League second leg quarter-final clash against Sevilla with all to play for. The first leg between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw.

Sevilla's home support is something that is famous across the European circuit. Eriksen was quizzed about the feeling of playing in front of such a passionate away crowd.

The Danish midfielder replied, saying (via United's website):

“You want to play in big stadiums, with a lot of people – cheering or booing, or whatever, one or another. It will be nice, it’s definitely going to help the atmosphere and also the football.”

Further speaking about how much progressing to the semi-final would mean for the fans, Eriksen said:

“Yes, it would mean a lot. That’s what we’ve been fighting for all season, to get as far as possible. It’s nice to see the fans coming here, giving us support and we’re trying to give them something back in the game, with a win.”

United, however, need to mount a comeback if they are to progress to the final four of the competition. Given Sevilla's reputation in the Europa League, it won't be an easy task.

