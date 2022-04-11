Gary Neville suggests 'appalling' Manchester United could decide Premier League title in Liverpool's favour

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has said that his former club’s poor form could help Liverpool in their quest for their 20th English top-flight title.

Manchester City and Liverpool played out an enthraling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon. City remain atop the standings with 74 points, while the Reds trail them by a solitary point. With only seven games left in the 2021-22 campaign, it's everything to play for for the two best teams in the English top flight.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🎙️ "What a position for Manchester United to be in, if they can't get a manager to come in."



Gary Neville is concerned that Erik Ten Hag might not want the Manchester United job due to the difficulties inside the club as well as their current run of poor form. 🎙️ "What a position for Manchester United to be in, if they can't get a manager to come in." Gary Neville is concerned that Erik Ten Hag might not want the Manchester United job due to the difficulties inside the club as well as their current run of poor form. https://t.co/9ugcxlONfA

Liverpool still have to play Manchester United and Everton before the end of the league campaign. While the games have historic significance, Neville said that the two teams’ appalling form make the Reds’ title run-in easier than City’s. The Englishman said (via Daily Mail):

“In the Premier League, we've looked at City's run-in and think 'that's an easier run-in'. But actually that's because historically we're looking at a Merseyside derby and a Manchester United game that ordinarily in any other season would be quite tough.”

He continued:

“Those two teams, to be honest with you, are appalling at this moment in time so they could be easier than any of the teams City have got. Watford are fighting for their lives; Leeds still have to win games, Newcastle…”

Neville concluded:

“Before the game, we looked at that Liverpool run-in and thought, other than Tottenham, the rest of them are (not too bad)... you think it's a tougher run-in, but it's not.”

City’s next seven games are Brighton & Hove Albion (H), Watford (H), Leeds United (A), Newcastle United (H), West Ham United (A), Aston Villa (H) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (A).

The Reds’ next seven games are Manchester United (H), Everton (H), Newcastle United (A), Tottenham Hotspur (H), Aston Villa (A), Southampton (A) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (H).

There's a gulf in quality between Liverpool and Manchester United this season

Except for Pep Guardiola’s City, no team have been able to hold a candle to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds this season.

The Reds have been beaten a couple of times, but they have bounced back stronger. Manchester United, meanwhile, have not done anything to justify their stature. The Red Devils may have some fine players at their disposal, but they’re nowhere close to their historic rivals in terms of their performances this season.

In the reverse fixture, the Reds took United to the cleaners, inflicting a 5-0 defeat on them at Old Trafford. At Anfield, the result could be even more humiliating, especially considering the form Rangnick’s men are in right now.

Bayo Adegboyega @Bayoradegboyega Manchester City and Liverpool will make you think Manchester United is not a football team, top display by all measurable standard. Our own na Maguire. Manchester City and Liverpool will make you think Manchester United is not a football team, top display by all measurable standard. Our own na Maguire.

Klopp’s team have won ten of their last 11 Premier League game, with their winning run snapped by the reigning champions at the Etihad on Sunday. United, meanwhile, were beaten by a relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, falling to Anthony Gordon’s 27th-minute strike.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. With Chelsea (home), Arsenal (away) and Liverpool (away) to come in their remaining seven games, Rangnick's team face a huge challenge to finish in the top four and return to the UEFA Champions League.

Edited by Bhargav