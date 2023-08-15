Gary Neville takes swipe at Jamie Carragher for changing his 2023-24 Premier League top-four prediction

Gary Neville called out fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher for changing his Premier League top-four predictions within a week. After Manchester United's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, the former Red Devils man reproached the ex-Liverpool defender for changing his opinion.

On the Overlap podcast, Carragher had interestingly claimed that the Merseyside team would finish over United this season. Just seven days later, he switched them around, drawing Neville's ire.

Neville asked Carragher on Sky Sports:

"You've changed your predictions?"

Carragher replied:

"From what, this is the predictions?"

Neville went on to say:

"No hang on a minute. Last week on something else that we did you put Liverpool above Manchester United [in the top four] you've switched your teams around!"

The former Liverpool defender replied:

"Well, Liverpool have to buy a holding midfield player! I think Man United have got to sign one as well!"

Neville finally added:

"You can't change your predictions in a week, I mean seriously!"

Manchester United and Liverpool both had mediocre starts to their Premier League campaign. The Reds, away to Chelsea, had a splendid initial period but were eventually exposed by the Blues in a 1-1 draw.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, had to grind out a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves at home, with Raphael Varane's late goal proving the difference in a game where the visitors had plenty of chances.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher issue predictions on who will be 2023-24 PL champions

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher gave their opinion on which team would lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

Speaking on the post-match show on Sky after Manchester United's 1-0 win, Carragher picked Manchester City while the former United man went for Arsenal.

Carragher said:

"I just look at Pep Guardiola and he's been their manager now for just over a decade, and I'm not sure they've ever had a season off when his team have not got around 90 points or just above.

"He's that intense, his teams don't drop off, so I don't see them dropping off. I think someone's got to get to their level and go above them rather than Manchester City dropping down to mid 80 points."

Neville countered, saying:

"I think Arsenal have improved through Declan Rice, although they have just lost Jurrien Timber - and that's a big blow. Kai Havertz, Timber and Rice are big signings and they do improve them."

City and Arsenal had an enthralling title race last season. The Gunners were at the top of the table for most of the campaign but faltered towards the end to hand Pep Guardiola's side their third consecutive PL trophy.

Mikel Arteta's side have now made investments to improve the squad and will look to challenge City once again. The defending champions have lost the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, which could make the race more interesting this season.